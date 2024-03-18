Plugo Expands its All-in-One E-commerce Ecosystem Platform into Thailand

BANGKOK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Plugo, the leading all-in-one e-commerce platform headquartered in Singapore, proudly inaugurated its subsidiary office in Thailand today. This strategic move brings forth an extensive suite of tools designed to empower businesses to seamlessly manage their e-commerce endeavors under one roof, eliminating the complexities of managing multiple marketplace outlets. With its innovative Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) approach, Plugo equips users with personalized online stores, customizable website templates, integrated payment, and logistic solutions, as well as advanced marketing tools through its PlugoStore, PlugoSync, PlugoPOS, PlugoAds, and PlugoLinks services. Entirely cloud-based and hosted, Plugo ensures that businesses can access and manage their operations anywhere in the world, anytime.

“According to Morgan Stanley’s eCommerce Global Research in April 2023, there’s a notable shift in the e-commerce landscape from B2B to D2C, particularly in markets like the US and Australia. With the regional e-commerce market valued at US$149 billion in 2023, projected to surge to US$199 billion in 2024, and forecasted to reach US$285 billion by 2027, we believe the timing is suitable to introduce the D2C concept in Thailand,” remarked Varot Kamolchotiros, Country Manager of Plugo Thailand.

Having secured a Series A funding totaling US$9 million in late 2022, with investments from Altos Ventures (USA) and Access Ventures (HK), Plugo has expanded its presence with offices in Indonesia, Korea, and now Thailand.

“Drawing from our success in Indonesia, we’re excited to bring Plugo to Thailand’s vibrant e-commerce landscape. Despite being relatively new, we’ve garnered considerable trust since our inception in 2022, boasting over 7,000 business users. We aspire to replicate our Indonesian triumphs in Thailand, particularly in empowering SMEs. Plugo streamlines operations by consolidating sales channels like Facebook, TikTok, Lazada, Shopee, and Instagram, simplifying operations for our users,” said Kyungmin Bang, Founder and CEO of Plugo.

“In Thailand, we offer an accessible entry point with our monthly package priced at THB 1,480, including 7% VAT. Prospective users can contact us for an initial free consultation, as we understand that different businesses have unique technical requirements. Additionally, our D2C model provides businesses with direct access to their customer database, allowing for targeted marketing to specific audiences,” concluded Muntana Saengchanwattana, Product Owner of Plugo Thailand.

For more information about Plugo Thailand, visit www.plugo.co/th.

