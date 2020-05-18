Plumatic tipped for Chantilly success as Francis Graffard looks to continue fine form

Francis Graffard has come out of the blocks quickly since French racing returned and Plumatic (Chantilly, 11.01) looks well placed to extend the trainer’s good run of three wins and only four runners outside the first four from his first 12 starters.

The six-year-old used to be trained by Andre Fabre and makes his debut for the Graffard yard in the Prix Bertrand du Breuil Longines.

Plumatic used to race in the well-known colours of the Wertheimer brothers but has been bought by Gerard Ryan.

Plumatic looks well placed to extend trainer Francis Graffard’s good run at Chantilly

The new owner will be hoping Plumatic can show form to the same level as he did for the Fabre team when winning at Group Three level in 2018 as well as being fourth to Recoletos in the 2018 Group One Prix du Moulin.

Since that run Plumatic has only run three times.

That included a comeback win in May last year when a neck too good for 2018 French 2,000 Guineas winner Olmedo in Prix du Muguet at Saint Cloud.

The next time Plumatic saw the track was when third to William Haggas-trained Miss O’Connor in the Group Three Prix Perth at Saint Cloud at the end of October.

That indicates he has not been easy to train but anything near his best ability will see Plumatic, the mount of Christophe Soumillon, go close.

Anodor was a top two-year-old who was seventh to Persian King in last season’s French 2,000 Guineas. He also has a light 2019 campaign and potentially could be a cut above most of these rivals.

The worry is his trainer Freddy Head has not had a winner back yet in 11 runs.

Impulsif and Nature’s Colors, from the Fabre stable, the latter with a win at Deauville in March, are hard to split but it looks likely one could capitalise if either of Anodor or Plumatic don’t perform.