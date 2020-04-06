PM dons mundu & gamosa, shines light on integration | India News – Times of India

शुभं करोति कल्याणमारोग्यं धनसंपदा ।शत्रुबुद्धिविनाशाय दीपज्योतिर्नमोऽस्तुते ॥ https://t.co/4DeiMsCN11 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1586102646000

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the ‘diya jalao’ event on Sunday night as a show of the nation’s resolve to fight the coronavirus with his attire sending out a subtle message of national integration — a combination of ‘mundu’ from the South and an Assamese ‘gamosa’ from the northeast.The PM joined millions of Indians as they lit up ‘diyas’ and candles at their doorstep and balconies to express solidarity in the fight against Covid-19 spread.In a video message on Friday, Modi had urged people to light up diyas, candles, mobile flashlights etc to show national solidarity, especially with the poor, in fighting the pandemic.Just like the previous occasion when people came out clanging ‘thalis’ and clapping on Modi’s call to express gratitude to the medical personnel and other ‘corona warriors’, the ‘diya jalo’ call too received an overwhelming response in the midst of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Modi shared four pictures of him lighting up a diya while wearing mundu and draped with an Assamese ‘gamosa’, a message that the whole nation is together in the fight against Covid-19. With the post, Modi shared a Sanskrit Shloka — “Shudha Karoti Kalyanmarogyam Dhansampada, Shatrubuddhi Vinashay Deepjyotirnmastute” (lighting up a lamp leads to prosperity, welfare and defeat of the enemy’s ploy).

Top functionaries of BJP followed suit by lighting up diyas at 9pm.

Home Minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and most of the Union ministers and other senior members shared their pictures of lighting lamp on their social media handles.