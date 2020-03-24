PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown: Rangoli Chandel hails ‘path-breaking action’, Taapsee Pannu says ‘let’s do this’

Posted on by


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, March 24, night, urged people to take the coronavirus pandemic very seriously. He also announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure to curb community transmission of the virus.

Bollywood celebrities came out in support of the Prime Minister’s decision. Anupam Kher was among the first to respond to PM’s speech and shared a folded hands emoji on Twitter.

Taapsee Pannu said that staying indoors for 21 days was not a big deal compared to our safety. “21 days ! Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let’s do this everyone ! And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time,” she wrote.

 

 

 

Tamannaah Bhatia urged fans to stay indoors and wrote on Twitter, “Our Prime Minster @narendramodi ji has announced a 21 day nationwide lockdown. A great step to fight corona. Nothing is more important than our lives. My family and I are staying at home, requesting you to do the same. #StayAtHomeSaveLives.”

Also see: Mira Kapoor shares glamorous photo during lockdown, promises she isn’t sneezing in it

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel called it a “pathbreaking action” and tweeted, “We are so fortunate to have a strong leader like @narendramodi ji, I am pretty sure these 3 weeks will prove to be most crucial in our fight against Corona and will be remembered as a path breaking action when we will look back at this phase … Jai Hind.”

 

 

 

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani wrote, “PM @narendramodi just declared that WE ARE WAR WITH #Corona.” Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “WE SHALL FIGHT IT. WE SHALL SACRIFICE. WE SHALL WIN. Please join me in this pledge. #coronavirus #lockdown.”

 

 

Several other Bollywood celebrities also supported the 21-day lockdown as a necessary measure amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The coronavirus pandemic is rapidly spreading in India, with 492 confirmed cases so far and nine deaths. Across the world, more than 3,98,000 people have been infected by the virus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more





Source link