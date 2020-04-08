PM Modi Applauds the Help of Priyanka Chopra to fight Coronavirus, Actress leaves Modest Reply

During this time of epidemic due to deadly COVID-19 , everyone is instructed to stay home and stay safe . In the middle of Novel Corona-virus , India is the nation , which is regulating things with all the discipline and rules . Many renowned people are coming forward to contribute their bit . As India has 60% of rural population and many work on daily wages , it’s the duty of every well settled citizen to lend that helping hand ,so that their is no scarcity of basic amenities .

From big to small screen stars , from business tycoons to other popular personalities , all have been donating in PM Cares fund and other relief funds during this hard time.

This time , actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account and posted about the donations , the couple has been a part of . She quoted: “The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. Nick and I have already donated to these charities: @unicef, @feedingamerica, @goonj, @doctorswithoutborders, @nokidhungry, @give_india, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, @friends_of_aseema, and #PMCares Fund. Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories…no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat [email protected]”

Checkout her post below:

After the post went viral , people on social media praised her . Even PM Modi became the part for admiring her to participate in this noble act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi quoted : “Be it individuals or institutions, diligent professionals or eminent personalities, everyone is coming together for the healthier future of India. Thank you @icsi_cs @priyankachopra @anilkumble1074 for contributing to PM-CARES.”

Let’s have a look at his post:

Be it individuals or institutions, diligent professionals or eminent personalities, everyone is coming together for the healthier future of India. Thank you @icsi_cs @priyankachopra @anilkumble1074 for contributing to PM-CARES. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

When Priyanka noticed about the post of PM , she replied in a gentle and humble way , saying : “Thank you shri @narendramodi. We are strongest together. Thank you to everyone who also contributed and helped impact this important cause.”

Watch her tweet below:

For all who doesn’t know , Priyanka Chopra has been a part of the renowned foundation UNICEF since 2006 and was appointed as the national and global goodwill Ambassador for child rights in 2010 and 2016. Recently, she even conducted a live session with the doctors of WHO and had a discussed about all the preventive measures for Novel Coronavirus.

source