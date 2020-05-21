Jimmys Post

PM Modi In Bengal, Odisha Tomorrow For Aerial Survey Of Cyclone Amphan Damage

PM Modi In Bengal, Odisha Tomorrow For Aerial Survey Of Cyclone Amphan Damage

Cyclone Amphan: The Kolkata airport was left flooded and many hangars were damaged

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengal and Odisha tomorrow to survey the ground situation after yesterday’s havoc by cyclone Amphan. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked the Prime Minister to visit the state and inspect the damage, which she said was in the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore.

“I have never witnessed such a fierce cyclone and destruction in my life. I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and visit Cyclone Amphan-affected areas,” Mr Banerjee said after a review meeting this morning.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister, in a series of tweets, said the entire county stands with Bengal and “no stone will be left unturned” to help those affected.

“Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The cyclone — the fiercest in 283 years — had pounded the North and South 24 Parganas and state capital Kolkata for more than four hours yesterday during landfall, uprooting trees, knocking down electricity poles, damaging buildings and killing 72 people.

Power and water were not available in many parts of Kolkata this morning. Cellphone and internet services were also badly disrupted as the cyclone had damaged several communication towers.
Besides, the districts of East Midnapore and Howrah had also taken a battering.

The cyclone also caused widespread devastation in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts. Officials of the Odisha government estimated that it has affected around 44.8 lakh people in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Ms Banerjee and gave assurances of help.

Source link

admin

Related News

NRL star Dylan Walker’s sister Jade accused of brutal drunken attack

NRL star Dylan Walker’s sister Jade accused of brutal drunken attack

The sister of NRL star Dylan Walker has admitted brutally attacking a bouncer during a drunken night out. Jade Walker had been refused re-entry to

Qld bid to host 2032 Olympics placed on hold to deal with COVID-19

Qld bid to host 2032 Olympics placed on hold to deal with COVID-19

Queensland has placed its bid to host the 2032 Olympics on hold to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The government estimates the games could inject

Disturbing history of Western Australian psychopath who killed wife, daughter and four grandchildren

Disturbing history of Western Australian psychopath who killed wife, daughter and four grandchildren

Violence, mental illness and despair: The disturbing family history of a psychopath who killed his wife, daughter and grandchildren in one of Australia’s worst massacres

Two survivors and 97 dead after passenger aircraft crashes in Pakistan

Two survivors and 97 dead after passenger aircraft crashes in Pakistan

At least two people have survived and 97 people have died after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi with 107 people on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *