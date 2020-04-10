PM Modi Only World Leader In White House’s 19-Strong Twitter List

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a good rapport (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only world leader followed on Twitter by the White House, the residence of the United States’ President and a major power centre of the world’s biggest economy.

The White House, which has over 21 million followers on the social media website, follows 19 people, 16 of them Americans. The remaining three are Indians, including PM Modi, indicating that the United States priorities its strategic partnership with India over other nations.

Apart from PM Modi, the US institution also follows President Ramnath Kovind and the Prime Minister’s Office.

It also follows the Indians in USA, and Indian Embassy in USA Twitter handles.

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a good rapport. The leaders have met several times at bilateral talks over the years, and have jointly addressed two massive informal events in the United States and India.

Earlier this week, during a press briefing at the White House, Mr Trump said he would be “surprised if he (Prime Minister Modi) would” stand firm over his ban on the export of an anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, which is being used to treat COVID-19 patients.

“I didn’t hear it was his decision. I know that he stopped it for other countries (but) I spoke to him yesterday and we had a very good talk… I said we’d appreciate you allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn’t allow it to come… there may be retaliation,” Mr Trump said, referring to his Sunday phone call with PM Modi.

After India allowed the export of the drug, hours after the warning, US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “great” and “really good”.

“I bought millions of doses… more than 29 million. I spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, a lot of it comes out of India. I asked him if he would release it. He was great. He was really good,” Donald Trump told American channel Fox News.