PM’s ‘road out plan’ to reboot Aussie economy

Workplaces could gradually reopen within weeks as the federal government looks to breathe life into the economy while it continues to fight the coronavirus.

News Corp Australia understands the Morrison Government’s “road out plan” will focus on opening businesses in office buildings and sectors such as manufacturing.

But the plan depends on states recording low daily infection rates and increased and broad testing.

An opt-in tracing app that would allow officials to pinpoint contacts of coronavirus cases is one of the key measures being developed in the fight against the virus.

The app is due to be completed within the coming fortnight and officials hope at least 40 per cent of the population will download the app, enabling rapid tracing, which is key in plans to reopen workplaces.

The strategy to reinvigorate the country’s struggling economy would focus on industries where social distancing was possible.

Hospitality and other high-contact industries would remain closed under the measures being considered.

Prime Minister Scott ­Morrison said social distancing was to remain in place but a route out of some restrictions was being worked on.

“It’s good to have plans to get the way back to where we want to be,” Mr Morrison said.

“That’s what we’re working on as a National Cabinet.

“(Tomorrow) we will be considering further plans about how we can chart that way back to get the economy operating at a much higher level than it is now so it can support people’s incomes.”

It is understood industry representatives are in consultation with the Federal Government so workplaces can be given clear guidelines on minimising the spread of the virus and what to do if someone contracts the illness.

The gradual strategy includes the hope people returning to workplaces would continue to spend money in their daily lives, such as buying a takeaway lunch or coffee to bolster small business.

The AHPPC has been working closely with senior government officials to work out how the measures could be introduced, including locking in the low transmission rates recorded across the country over the past week.

It would need to happen in step with significantly increased rapid testing, contact tracing and surveillance capacity.

News Corp Australia understands Attorney-General Christian Porter has been working through the privacy issues with a tracing app, which is being based on an app already in use in Singapore.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said an app was one of a range of technological interventions being looked at by the AHPPC.

“We’re very much interested in relation to what we can do to find close contacts of cases as quickly as possible.

The government is not considering mandating Australians download and use the app, but is instead hoping the chance to save lives by quickly tracking down cases and the flow-on effect of measures being eased would be enough of a sweetener.

Mr Morrison said while Australia was doing a good job containing cases so far, that could change at any point.

“As we’ve seen overseas, we’ve seen this move right through the community, and so it’s very important that we remain very aware of the potential of where this pandemic can go in Australia and not become complacent because of our relative success,” Mr Morrison said.

“We don’t want to end up like New York or like London or like in Spain or in Italy or any of these places.”

The Prime Minister mapped out a path forward for Australia if its success in containing COVID-19 holds for “many weeks”, but warned restrictions on non-essential movement and social gatherings would remain.

“Broader travel I think is … very dangerous, but we need to get our construction industry going, our infrastructure programs, our manufacturing industries,” Mr Morrison said. “We have got to look to those areas of the economy that can start picking up again, without creating great health risks.”

The PM said “not one country in the world” had been able to plan a path out of coronavirus restrictions but Australia was “better positioned than many”, adding: “We have bought valuable time to plot our way out.”

But any changes to restrictions would only happen in tandem with an increase in Australia’s coronavirus testing, contact tracing and surveillance capability.

Health officials’ ability to quickly detect, trace and isolate localised outbreaks, such as the cluster of cases currently gripping Tasmania, will be critical to the long-term success of relaxed restrictions.

DEATH TOLL IN BRITAIN HIGHER THAN RECORDED

Hundreds more people with COVID-19 have died in Britain than have been recorded in the government’s daily tally, official figures have shown — including a tide of deaths in nursing homes that staff say are being overlooked. The Office for National Statistics said 5,979 deaths that occurred in England up to April 3 involved COVID-19, 15 per cent more than the 5,186 deaths announced by the National Health Service for the same period.

Worldwide, more than 1.9 million infections have been reported and over 119,000 people have died.

As of Monday, the government had reported 11,329 deaths in the U.K. of people with the new coronavirus.

That total, updated daily, only includes people who died in hospitals. The higher figure, published weekly by the statistics office, includes deaths in all settings including nursing homes, and cases where coronavirus was suspected but not tested for.

The statistics office said that up to April 3 just under 10 per cent of deaths involving COVID-19 occurred outside hospitals.

Care home operators and staff say that figure likely underestimates the true toll in facilities that house some of the country’s oldest and most vulnerable people.

The boss of one of Britain’s biggest nursing home operators said on Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases and deaths among elderly residents is much higher than has been officially reported.

The government says outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in one in eight U.K. care homes.

But David Behan, chairman of home operator HC-One, said cases of the new coronavirus had been reported in 232 of the firm’s homes – two-thirds of the total. He said 311 residents and one staff member have died with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

“COVID-19 deaths are representative of about… just under about a third of all deaths that we’ve had over the past three weeks,” he told the BBC. Care homes across the country say they have struggled to get adequate protective equipment for staff, and are seeing staff shortages as many workers fall ill or have to self-isolate.

Liz Kendall, social care spokeswoman for the main opposition Labour Party, said the real number of deaths would “sadly be even worse” than the figures up to April 3.

“We urgently need these figures on a daily basis to help deal with the emerging crisis in social care and ensure everything possible is being done to protect more than 400,000 elderly and disabled people who live in nursing and residential care homes,” she said.

Ros Altmann, a former government minister who campaigns for older people, said frail elderly people were being overlooked in the pandemic.

“We must not forget that the mark of a civilised society must reflect how it treats its most vulnerable and oldest citizens,” she said.

“We must not forget the most elderly in our population – the average age of people in our care homes is 85 – their lives are also valuable and they need the treatment and the equipment and the care that we would expect for anyone else in society as well.

