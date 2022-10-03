PNM Files Grid Modernization Plan for Resilient, Reliable, Efficient and Decarbonized Electric System with Improved Customer Communications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), wholly-owned subsidiary of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM), is filing a plan with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) today to modernize its grid through infrastructure investments designed to use state-of-the art technology for a resilient, reliable, efficient and decarbonized electric system.

The plan is part of a longer-term grid modernization deployment and identifies the investments necessary to achieve New Mexico’s clean energy transition, including smart meters and greater physical security and cybersecurity infrastructure to protect the data and information generated by the new metering capabilities.

“This filing is a major step forward for New Mexico and our customers,” said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources Chairman and CEO. “This grid modernization plan is critical to enable PNM to move to a system where electricity is generated from different sources. We remain committed to providing reliable, sustainable energy to the people we serve.”

The focused six-year plan includes $344 million of investments and converts the grid to a two-way communication path, allowing customers to gain insights over their energy usage and allowing PNM visibility into the real-time status of the distribution grid to reduce outages or eliminate problems before they occur. In addition, distributed resources can be integrated more quickly, and energy efficiency and load management programs can be designed more effectively.

Deployment of the smart meters and distribution system upgrades will be prioritized for low-income and underserved communities to provide these customers with timely and equal access to clean energy opportunities and customer benefits.

The plan is subject to NMPRC approval. Consistent with grid modernization legislation passed in 2020, PNM has requested recovery of approved projects through a tariff rider.

The company’s filing will be available later today at https://www.pnmresources.com/investors/rates-and-filings.aspx.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2021 consolidated operating revenues of $1.8 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.7 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.PNMResources.com .

