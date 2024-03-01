PNW InsurTechs Partner to Make Commissions Easier for Agents

Mivation’s Xcelerator is the latest platform to integrate with HawkSoft

CANBY, Ore., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Washington-based Mivation becomes the newest member of Oregon-based HawkSoft’s API Partner program through direct API integration between Mivation’s Xcelerator platform and HawkSoft’s agency management system. The two insurtech companies expect this collaboration to ease the complexities and difficulties in managing commission data for independent insurance agencies in the United States.

With the insurance landscape becoming increasingly complex, independent agents face significant challenges in accurately managing and tracking their commission payments. The monthly commission reconciliation process is an administrative nightmare for most agencies – laborious, error-prone, and unpleasant. Even downloading and organizing carrier statements can be a frustrating and time-consuming task. Mivation developed Xcelerator to meet these challenges.

Xcelerator combines the time-tested commission calculation functions of Mivation’s core product, Racing Snail, with new cutting-edge technology that merges statement data, including non-direct downloaded statements, with HawkSoft Insurance Platform data to revolutionize the way agents handle commissions, ensuring precision, speed, and ease throughout the process. Together, through a seamless API integration, Xcelerator and HawkSoft completely redefine the commission process for independent agents through automated payment assignment & commission calculation, flexible commissions plans, an electronic statement library, and real-time reporting. This is all supported by data accessed via API integration with HawkSoft.

“We are thrilled to introduce Xcelerator to the market via the HawkSoft API Partner program. This partnership is a game-changer for independent insurance agents seeking to streamline their commission payment processes,” said Jeff Brown, CEO of Mivation. “The integration of HawkSoft with Xcelerator enables agents to stop wasting hours managing and calculating commissions they’ve already earned and instead focus on growing their business and earning new commissions.”

“Our focus in curating our Partner programs is seeking out like-minded technology companies that are bringing force multipliers to independent agencies, which is exactly what we find with our friends at Mivation,” said Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at HawkSoft. “HawkSoft and the new integration with Xcelerator allows an agency to better tackle commission tracking, ensuring that team members are appropriately compensated for their hard work without bogging down the agency in stressful Excel files.”

Mutual customers of Mivation’s Xcelerator and the HawkSoft Insurance Platform can enable API integration today using HawkSoft’s Marketplace (available for both HawkSoft 5 and HawkSoft 6). To learn more about Racing Snail, visit: https://www.mivation.com/xcelerator/

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft’s unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About Mivation

Mivation is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the insurance industry, dedicated to empowering agents and agencies with cutting-edge technology to enhance productivity, drive performance, and maximize profitability. Mivation understands insurance, insurance agents, and producers. Our core product, Racing Snail, has processed over $1 billion in commissions for thousands of our captive agency clients and consumes over 1 million transactions every day. Mivation has agreements with some of the largest carriers in North America and is SOC 2, Type II compliant. With a commitment to delivering superior products and exceptional customer service, Mivation continues to redefine the future of insurance sales.

