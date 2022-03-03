Poco X4 Pro promises flagship-level experience for $340

Poco, which started its life as a sub-brand of Xiaomi before becoming a standalone company, has built a reputation on affordable, no-nonsense phones that bring a ton of features typically seen on much pricier devices. Now, aligning with the first day of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the company has a new flagship, and it follows the same path.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is a 6.67-inch smartphone with a 120Hz, AMOLED display, a triple, 108/8/2-megapixel rear camera, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset, it comes with 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage (expandable via a microSD card), and it has a 5,000mAh battery with fast, 67W charging.

Other tidbits of note include stereo speakers, IP53 dust and water protection, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and 5G support.

It’s very, very similar to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

Credit: Poco

These specs sound great, though they’d be a lot more exciting if there weren’t nearly identical to those of the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which I’m currently testing for review. Comparing the two devices directly, the similarities are clearly there — especially in the near-identical camera module, though the Poco has a larger camera bump and a massive “POCO” logo on the back. In other words, these two phones are probably the same phone, with minor differences.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is available in black, blue, and yellow, and it starts at €299 ($335).

Poco M4 Pro — a slightly smaller, more affordable phone that the Poco X4 Pro.

Credit: Poco

On Monday, Poco also launched the Poco M4 Pro, which has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera with a 64-megapixel main sensor, a MediaTek Helio G96 chip, 6/8GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. It starts at €219 ($245).