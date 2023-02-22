PodCamp Toronto Returns for Its 15th Year of Connecting and Empowering the Digital Media Community

Crowd-sourced digital media conference calls on podcasters and content creators across the community

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ – PodCamp Toronto is making a comeback to the city, offering a space for creative minds to gather and learn from the digital media community. Dubbed as an “unconference”, PodCamp Toronto follows a crowd-sourced conference model where the participants set the agenda and contribute to the programming content by sharing their knowledge. This approach levels the playing field and provides equal opportunities for showcasing creativity and expertise.

“Whether you’re an experienced content creator or just starting out, PodCamp Toronto is the perfect opportunity to connect with the community, learn from your peers, and grow your skills,” said John Leschinski, Chair of PodCamp Toronto. “This year, we have a remarkable lineup of presentations delving into topics such as how to attract niche audiences, examining the state of the Canadian podcasting ecosystem, and how to leverage AI.”

The event takes place at Toronto Metropolitan University at the Rogers Communication Centre from February 24, 2023 to February 26, 2023. Admission to the event is free, and attendees have the option to show their support by purchasing merchandise on site.

PodCamp Toronto begins on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6 p.m. for a welcome pre-mixer at The Imperial Pub. On February 25th, check-in begins at 8 a.m. with a full day of sessions running until 6 p.m. followed by an evening event at The Blake House. PodCamp Toronto resumes on Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. for more programming until 2 p.m. Coffee and tea will be served courtesy of AmberMac Media throughout the weekend.

PodCamp Toronto provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for professionals and hobbyists alike in the digital media, tech communications, and marketing industries to network and learn from each other. The event brings together over 1,000 content creators, thought leaders, activists, podcasters, and journalists from both local and international communities.

Participants can expect to leave the three-day conference with valuable insights on kickstarting their own podcast, content creation, and strategies to growing their brand. This event, representing dedicated digital community members, offers participants networking opportunities as well as the chance to feel heard.

Our thanks to Cision for sponsoring this announcement, Toronto Metropolitan University for hosting this event, and Leschinski Design and StickerMule for their support.

About: PodCamp Toronto is the city’s premier digital media conference, providing a platform for bloggers, podcasters, social media enthusiasts, and online content creators to come together and share their knowledge and experiences. Now in its 15th year, PodCamp Toronto is dedicated to bringing the community together and providing a space for attendees to connect, learn, and grow. For more information about PodCamp Toronto, the full schedule, and tickets, visit: https://2023.podcamptoronto.com/

Additional images and videos available at: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/123pqu5dxxxp3xo/AADjyu2TET_3JJbMNJQan7-Ha?dl=0

