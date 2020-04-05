Podcast host Joe Rogan explains why he’d vote for Trump over Biden: ‘I don’t think he can handle anything’

Joe Rogan, the hugely popular podcast host, UFC commentator and comedian, shared with his listeners on Friday why he would rather vote for President Donald Trump than former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I can’t vote for that guy,” Rogan said of Biden on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. “I’d rather vote for Trump than him. I don’t think he can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his cabinet. If you want to talk about an individual leader who can communicate, he can’t do that. And we don’t know what the f*** he’ll be like after a year in office.”

Joe Rogan–who supported Bernie–on his podcast yesterday w/ managing director of Thiel Capital Eric Weinstein.

“I’d rather vote for Trump than [Biden]. I don’t think he can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his cabinet.”

Rogan’s guest Eric Weinstein, who is the managing director of Thiel Capital, shared his opinion on the election as well, saying, “I want a choice of an actual president that’s viable. I don’t have one. Now you’re going to ask me ‘which of the non-viable people do you like best?'” He later added, “I can’t vote for [Biden]. I can’t vote for Trump.”

Rogan went on, seeming to commend Trump for not visibly aging while in office, saying, “The pressure of being President of the United States is something that no one has ever prepared for. The only one who seems to be fine with it is Trump, oddly enough. He doesn’t seem to be aging at all or in any sort of decline. Obama, almost immediately, started looking older. George W. [Bush], almost immediately, started looking older.”

Rogan’s tentative support of Trump, is a reflection of what many believe to be a hold-your-nose Trump/Biden choice that voters will have to make come November, particularly if those voters were originally supporting other candidates. In January, Rogan said he would “probably” vote for candidate Bernie Sanders, an endorsement the Sanders campaign wholeheartedly embraced, putting clips of Rogan’s statements about the Vermont senator up on their social media page. The Sanders campaign received heat for that, as Rogan has made transphobic, racist and Islamophobic comments in the past.

“I think I’ll probably vote for Bernie… He’s been insanely consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.” -Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/fuQP0KwGGI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 23, 2020

Followers of Rogan have weighed in on his Trump comments, with some agreeing with his view.

Joe Rogan saying he’d vote for Trump over Biden shows the exact point we on the left have been making for years: Bernie has a unique appeal to voters who would otherwise vote for Trump and the whole “centrists are more electable” theory is nonsense — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) April 5, 2020

Journalist Soledad O’Brien, meanwhile, was among those criticizing his comments.

If you’re wondering why all your middle aged black lady voters abandoned you when you elevated the endorsement of this guy. https://t.co/3Olx4b9xzC — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) April 4, 2020

Others think that someone as wealthy as Rogan — who is the highest-earning podcaster and reportedly made $30 million last year — was always going to vote for Trump.

Joe Rogan is worth $50 million. He was always going to vote for Trump. — Sam Sacks (@SamSacks) April 5, 2020

Still others saw his statement less as an endorsement for Trump, and more as a gripe about Biden.

Is it just me, or was #JoeRogan not really endorsing Trump; but pointing out an obvious fact that @JoeBiden is not mentally or physically capable of being president – and that he’d be relying completely on his cabinet? The left is losing their minds over a non-endorsement — Jacob_McCandles (@Jacob_McCandle) April 5, 2020

Trump, for his part, was clearly pleased with Rogan’s statements and retweeted a whole slew of tweets about Rogan’s tepid endorsement, including:

BREAKING: Joe Rogan says “I’d vote for Trump over Biden. ” Liberal heads explode in 3…2…1… — Matt Couch 🎙 (@RealMattCouch) April 4, 2020

