PodMatch Does Something Most Software Companies Would Consider Crazy, But It's Paying Off In A Big Way

The Team Behind The Popular Podcast Guest/Host Interview Matching Service, PodMatch, Displays Their Devotion to “Quality Over Quantity” By Removing Nearly 12,320 Users (46% of the Entire Userbase) From Its Platform Who Were Inactive/No Longer Podcasting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PodMatch.com, a podcast booking service that automatically matches ideal podcast guests and hosts together to record high-quality podcast interviews, has just completed a massive purge of its userbase. They removed just under 12,320 accounts from the platform that were inactive podcast shows, low-quality/spammy guest users, or accounts with multiple abuse reports against them. PodMatch did this to ensure that the platform remains of the highest possible quality for the members that are using the software regularly.

When asked about this bold move, Alex Sanfilippo, founder of PodMatch, said, “Most podcasting software companies fight to obtain or maintain the highest number of top-line users. But the reality of the industry is that 90% of people who start a podcast stop within their first 365 days. So, my question has always been, who does that top-line big number really serve? At PodMatch, we’re not going to play that game. We’ll always protect quality over quantity to serve our active members well.”

Three important things to note about PodMatch’s purge:

This was a proactive move by PodMatch. They’ve had no complaints or issues with the overall quality. In fact, they are regularly credited with being the highest quality software in their niche. This is their second purge. On May 9th, 2022 , PodMatch purged 6,500 accounts which Sanfilippo later disclosed was an initial test to explore the effect/benefit that it would have on their active members. Based on this repeated action of proactively removing accounts from their database, they’ve deemed it an effective strategy for the company’s long-term growth and reputation in the podcasting industry.

Here is an Excerpt from Alex Sanfilippo’s Social Media Post From October 4th, 2022 :

“I’m forever going to fight the notion that to succeed in software, you need to focus on getting the most “users.” All I care about is creating the best possible experience for the great people who trust us with their time and wallets instead of constantly fighting to get more and more people to use the platform. I choose to deliver (over and above) on the promise I made to the people who have trusted me. At PodMatch, our #1 core value is this: Member obsession. What matters most to me is that the members and community of PodMatch have the best possible experience. We’re doing everything in our power to ensure that the value far outweighs the cost for everyone on the platform.”

Sanfilippo shared that this will be PodMatch’s last large-scale user purge.

PodMatch has built automations and systems to handle this automatically moving forward. This is the platform’s strategy to guide the future health of the platform on an ongoing basis. Since they now have a staff person going profile-by-profile, we expect them to delete spam accounts as they’re created and keep an even closer eye on people abusing other members. PodMatch’s purge and continued devotion to quality is going to add extreme value to every existing and future member of PodMatch. We expect to continue to see them be the industry leader.

Resources:

Alex’s social media post about the purge: https://PodPros.com/purged

Join PodMatch: https://PodMatch.com

PodMatch Members check the status of your account by logging into: https://PodMatch.com/dash (Recreate your account if you cannot login)

Media Contact:

Name: Alex Sanfilippo

Tel: 904-755-9953

Email: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/podmatch-does-something-most-software-companies-would-consider-crazy-but-its-paying-off-in-a-big-way-301643625.html

SOURCE PodMatch