Poets from across Australia, NZ crash virtual English class

Poets from across the state, Australia and New Zealand dropped by a virtual English class to share some tips with Launceston students. Riverside High School teacher Cameron Hindrum is also the director of the Tasmanian Poetry Festival. When he switched to online learning, he decided to “activate the squad” and ask some contacts to contribute videos to share with students. “I asked them all the same three questions: What poetry means, what makes a good poem, and who their favourite poets are,” he said. “My writing students at the moment are focusing on poetry, and the poets I asked are all in different stages of accomplishment and achievements, and different ages and work in different genres.” Hindrum has also been reading famous poems on Facebook live on the page ‘Poems from Isolation’, with readings so far including everything from Clive James to Sylvia Plath to Rumi. The idea was to remind people that “there’s still a beautiful world out there even though we can’t see it at the moment.” “It basically came out of – I discovered my laptop camera through teaching and through I’d make use of it,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff on YoutTube with musicians and comedians sharing stuff from their homes. “It gives people something else to focus on while they’re in isolation.”

