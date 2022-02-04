Polestar 2’s ‘Arctic Circle’ concept is made for icy roads

Swedish carmaker Polestar 2 has finally lived up to its name.

On Tuesday the Volvo spinoff company unveiled its modified EV dubbed “Arctic Circle” to show how an electric vehicle can handle icy conditions.

While the car isn’t expected to go into production, the ultra-winterized Polestar 2 sedan prototype was put to the test at Polestar’s winter testing site in Finland situated within the Arctic Circle at the latitude line 66 degrees north. That’s where the prototype got its name.

A standard Polestar 2 dual-motor with a performance pack (which has up to 300-mile range) was raised more than an inch, given more power and torque, and outfitted with 19-inch studded winter tires. The front brakes from the performance package were kept in the wintery version.

According to a statement from Polestar 2, the company’s chief chassis engineer Joakim Rydholm made it his goal to “push it in terms of performance and handling in a winter environment like a frozen lake.”

Since this is a winter car, Polestar added a snow shovel and recovery strap in back. Just in case.