Polestar Solutions, an Analytics Company, Secures Undisclosed Series-A Round of Funding to Fuel Growth

NEW DELHI, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Polestar Solutions , a leading player in data analytics and enterprise performance management (EPM), announced today that it has raised an undisclosed amount in series-A funding from a US-based strategic investor. The round of investment is driven by the significant revenue growth, strong traction (across segments and geographies), and competitive advantage the company has consistently established over consecutive years.

Chetan Alsisaria – CEO & Co-Founder, Polestar Solutions said, “The fundraise is a strategic partnership and we will deploy these funds to fuel our growth in the US and India. We will also invest in scaling our services to serve the growing demand for competitive data intelligence and actionable business insights. As we continue to build our presence and venture into new markets, we want to attract the best talent to join our community and support our growth.”

The fundraise will help the company enhance its services and create a strong foothold in the US — such as with sales, customer success and delivery teams on-ground — paving the way for subsequent growth. The company is currently hiring in the US, where it plans to activate its operations by March 2022.

Recently, Polestar Solutions was featured in the Financial Times Ranking: Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2021, Economic Times India’s Growth Champions 2021 and Clutch Top IT Services India 2021.

About Polestar Solutions & Services Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2012 by Chetan Alsisaria (CEO & Co-Founder), Amit Alsisaria (COO & Co-Founder) and Ajay Goenka (CFO & Co-Founder), Polestar Solutions is a leading player in the data analytics and enterprise performance management space. Polestar Solutions provides enterprises with a unique mix of technology, business analytics and consulting services to help reimagine innovation using intelligent big data and analytics decision systems. The company offers its services across data engineering, data management, business intelligence, advanced analytics and machine learning.

For more information visit: https://www.polestarllp.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721217/Polestar_Solutions_Logo.jpg

