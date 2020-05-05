Police arrest two men and a woman in murder investigation in Maidstone

Two men and a woman have been arrested in a murder investigation after a man in his 20s was allegedly stabbed to death on the doorstep of his home in Kent.

The man was said to have been attacked a number of times with a large knife at his property in Maidstone following a fight which broke out at about 9pm last night.

Emergency services rushed to the victim’s aid and the air ambulance landed on the green outside on Cambridge Crescent, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigate at the scene in Maidstone, Kent, this morning after last night’s fatal stabbing

A police tent is erected at the scene of the murder as officers investigate in Maidstone today

The incident took place on Cambridge Crescent in the Kent town of Maidstone last night

A silver car was taken away on a low loader, and a large crime scene was put in place around the house with surrounding roads sealed off.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are leading the investigation and said the three arrested people were all known to the victim.

The men are being questioned by detectives at police stations in Kent, and officers are now appealing for anyone with information and witnesses to come forward.

A Kent Police spokesman said: ‘Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Maidstone.

A police forensics officer investigates at the scene of the murder in Maidstone last night

Two police cars are stationed at the scene of the murder in Maidstone yesterday evening

A forensics officer looks for clues at the scene in Maidstone as they investigate last night

‘Kent Police was called to a disturbance at a property in Cambridge Crescent at around 9.15pm on Monday May 4, 2020.

‘Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where a man in his 20s, with injuries consistent with stab wounds, was declared deceased.

‘Two men and a woman, who were known to the victim, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody while an investigation by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate continues.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Opolice on 101 quoting reference 04-1448 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111