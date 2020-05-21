Police arrest two more over drive-by shooting murder of model law student Aya Hachem

Eleven people are now being questioned in custody over the murder of a 19-year-old law student who was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

Innocent passer-by Aya Hachem was hit in the chest by one of several shots fired as she walked to a Lidl supermarket near her home in Blackburn, Lancashire at around 3pm on Sunday. The incident happened outside a car wash whose owners the Sulemans were allegedly feuding with.

Three brothers who own a tyre shop next door to a car wash where Ms Hachem was shot were among those arrested for her murder as chilling footage emerged of the moment she was gunned down.

Feroz, Suhayl and Nadeem Suleman are in their early- to -mid thirties and run R1 tyres in Blackburn. They were arrested by Lancashire Police on Monday on suspicion of murder.

In the footage of the shooting, a silver Toyota Avensis appears to slow down alongside her. Moments later Ms Hachem – a second year student at the University of Salford – can be seen falling to the ground as traffic continues to flow.

Detectives have been granted an additional 36 hours by magistrates to question the three brothers, aged 33, 36 and 39, all from Blackburn, on suspicion of her murder after their arrests on Monday.

On Wednesday, Lancashire Police said they had made eight more arrests.

Four men aged 28, 31, 35 and 39 and a woman aged 29 were held on suspicion of murder.

Also arrested were two women aged 19 and 26 and a 29-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender, bringing the total number to 11.

Eleven people are now being questioned in custody over the murder of a 19-year-old law student who was gunned down in a drive-by shooting. Feroz, Suhayl and Nadeem Suleman are in their early- to -mid thirties and run R1 tyres in Blackburn. They were arrested by Lancashire Police on Monday on suspicion of murder

Aya Hachem (left), who was a trustee with the Children’s Society, had been just 100 yards from her home when she was shot and killed on King Street (right, Ms Hachem, wearing a white top, stands a few yards from the Toyota which slowed beside her before several shots were fired on Sunday)

A general view of Quick Shine car wash next to R1 Tyres. The Sulemans, who owned R1 Tyres, had allegedly been feuding with the car wash owners

Police believe Ms Hachem was not the intended target of the attack, which took place in broad daylight on a busy main road near a Lidl supermarket in the town centre.

The Lebanese-born teenager, the eldest of four siblings, died in hospital a short time after emergency services were called to the scene in King Street at around 3pm.

Yesterday, Lancashire Police said a post-mortem examination showed she died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Reports have said that her body will now be flown to Lebanon for her burial.

Her father, Ismail Hachem, arrived in the UK ten years ago looking for safety as an asylum seeker.

According to family friends, he had been shot in crossfire in Lebanon and moved to England hoping for a new life. He spent nine years as an asylum seeker before gaining British citizenship last year.

Ms Hachem’s former headteacher at Blackburn Central High School, Diane Atkinson, told the BBC: ‘She fled a war-torn zone as a refugee and came to the UK looking for a better life.

‘She arrived with very little English and was soon inducted with BCHS, as we call ourselves, the family, and Blackburn.

‘And she was a very, very intelligent young lady who very, very quickly picked up the command of English and worked incredibly hard to become the very, very best person she could be.’

In 2010, Lebanon had faced a tense border clash with Israel in the disputed Golan Heights territory that killed four people.

The fighting followed on from the 2006 Lebanon War in the same region that left hundreds dead, and a 17-month period of political instability in the country which culminated in the 2008 conflict involving Hezbollah militants.

Ms Hachem’s former school paid tribute to her as ‘a beautiful young girl who fled her home country in search for a better life in the UK’.

Feroz Suleman at a motor show (image undated). Him and his three brothers are being held in custody

Lancashire Police officers in forensic suits at the scene of the shooting in Blackburn on May 18. This car wash is next door to R1 tyres, which the Sulemans ran

A long-term family friend, Luky Hussein, said the shooting brought back the horrors of war for Mr Hachem.

‘They fled Lebanon for the war with people threatening to kill him,’ he said. ‘Coming from something like this to the UK and now his daughter gets shot. This is history repeating itself. I can’t imagine what he must be going through.

‘I’m sure it brings it all back for him. He’s got a bullet mark in his back, he was shot while he was living in Lebanon. He got caught in crossfire once.’

Hardworking Mr Hachem would volunteer at Mr Hussein’s family takeaway in return for food – while he was banned from working as an asylum seeker.

‘The struggles he has been through, he only got granted citizenship last year,’ Mr Hussein said. ‘Four times his application got refused. His two younger children were born in the UK.

‘Finally last year he got his citizenship – and now poor Aya has been shot.’

University of Salford student Aya Hachem (pictured) died shortly after she was shot from a car window in Blackburn, Lancashire at around 3pm on Sunday

In an emotional statement, Samar Hachem said: ‘Our beautiful 19-year-old daughter Aya has been taken from us in the most horrific circumstances.’

‘She was the most loyal, devoted daughter who enjoyed spending time with her family especially her brothers and sisters Ibraham, Assil and Amir.’

Senior Investigating Officer Det Supt Andy Cribbin said: ‘Our determination to find who was responsible for the death of Aya continues and we have a large team of detectives working on the inquiry.

‘We know that a lot of people have expressed their support for the police investigation and I would like to thank them for that.

‘However, we know of a number of videos of the incident are on social media and it is important that people formally report these to us as they are potential evidence.’

Witnesses to the tragedy claim the gunman was firing at the Quick Tyre and Quick Shine car wash, but missed and instead shot Ms Hachem.

Ms Hachem, who was a young trustee with the Children’s Society, had been close to her home when she was shot and killed on King Street.

She had been a model student at high school in Blackburn and had dreamed of becoming a solicitor after completing her degree. Ms Hachem had just completed her exams and was learning to drive.

One witness to the tragedy said online that Ms Hachem had been ‘shot to the floor from a car window’ as she walked down the street.

‘A woman casually walking down the street gets shot to the floor from a car window,’ they said. ‘Get me out of this place. Shaken to f***. Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time.’

Another added: ‘The aim, I believe, was to shoot out the glass in the big main window of the tyre place near Lidl. He missed and shot the lady.’

A passer-by on King Street also today suggested the car wash was the target of the attack, following a previous dispute between the two parties.

‘It is some sort of dispute regarding the car wash,’ he said. ‘There had been a fall out and this was a revenge attack.’

It has emerged that Aya’s father, Ismail Hachem, (pictured) arrived in the UK 10 years ago looking for safety as an asylum seeker. According to family friends, he had been shot in crossfire in Lebanon

Pictured: The Toyota Avensis police believe was involved in the shooting of Ms Hachem, who sadly died on Sunday

Ms Hachem (pictured), who was a young trustee with the Children’s Society, had been close to her home when she was shot and killed on King Street

The murder investigation centres around a car ‘with a number of occupants’ which was spotted leaving the scene shortly after Ms Hachem was shot.

A vehicle matching its description – a light-coloured, possibly metallic green Toyota Avensis – was found abandoned on Wellington Road, a short distance away from the scene.

Police added there is ‘no evidence to suggest Ms Hachem was the intended target of this attack and every indication is that she was an innocent passer-by.’

She had recently passed her second-year law exams at the University of Salford and was the Vice Chairperson of the university’s law society.

Her father, Ismail Hachem, paid tribute to his ‘strong’ daughter in a Facebook post.

‘My strong daughter lawyer Aya Ismail Hashem God’s mercy on your pure soul,’ he said.

‘They who broke our back with your horizon you were all dream, science and morals. Oh Allah, inspire us with patience and solace.’

Meanwhile, her former teachers at Blackburn Central High School described her as a model student who was hardworking and determined to be the very best she could be.

Her father, Ismail Hachem, paid tribute to his ‘strong’ daughter in a Facebook post today (Pictured: Police on the scene)

A statement released by the school read: ‘She had lots of friends and was involved in helping others by organising charity events.

‘A beautiful young girl who fled her home country in search for a better life in the UK.

‘At school she embraced every opportunity and was one of the students whose achievement we have celebrated on numerous occasions, an example of what is possible

‘She and will always be remembered for her diligence, her beautiful character and her humble nature.’

In another touching tribute, Noreen Hussain added: ‘Aya Hachem was exactly the type of young woman I’d love for her to aspire to be like. I therefore write this with a very heavy heart.

‘As at no point would her parents have imagined she would be taken away during a turbulent time for the world in such a tragic way.

‘A mindless gunman has robbed Aya of her life and her family and friends and all those in society, of the good she was doing for others.

‘Such a noble and caring soul and intelligent and bright young person.’

Armed officers, along with as many as seven squad cars and a helicopter, attended the scene and the victim was rushed to hospital

The Asylum and Refugee Community (ARC) Project in Blackburn paid tribute to the ‘beautiful’ and ‘much loved’ Ms Hachem in a Facebook post.

‘With great sadness and heartache we have to share with you that we have lost Aya, beloved eldest daughter of Samar and Ismael from Lebanon,’ they said.

‘Aya, one of our own, lost her life in a horrific senseless attack, randomly caught up in a shooting outside Lidl, King Street, Blackburn as she walked past at around 3pm on Sunday.

‘Aya, a beautiful 19 year old young woman from Lebanon, had just passed her 2nd year law exams at Salford University and had a dream and ambition to study international law.

‘Aya and her family are much loved in our ARC community. Our hearts and prayers are with them at this painful time especially during this holy month of Ramadam when Aya and her family were fasting.’

The Children’s Society Chief Executive, Mark Russell, said: ‘We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our young trustees, Aya Hachem.

‘She was a truly remarkable young woman, and an inspiring voice for children and young people. Our thoughts are with her family at this awful time.’

Friends of the ‘beloved’ teenager have raised more than £36,000 to build a Masjid – a mosque – in her honour in west Africa.

In a JustGiving post, Hannan Qazi wrote: ‘I urge you all to share and donate and grant this beautiful reward to our late sister.

‘The Masjid will be built in association with Muslim Hands and built in Niger, West Africa.’

In an urgent appeal for witnesses, Terry Woods, of Lancashire Police, said: ‘This was an appalling and senseless attack on an innocent young woman, whose life was cut short while she was simply out doing some shopping.

Anyone with information is asked to get contact the police on 101, quoting log number 817. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.