Police car hits pedestrian in Beaconsfield

A pedestrian suffered a broken leg after being hit by a police car in Beaconsfield on Thursday morning. A crash investigation overseen by Professional Standards will be carried out, but initial Tasmania Police investigations found that “sun glare” may have been a factor. The male constable in his 40s turned right out of the Beaconsfield Police Station in a marked Hyundai Santa Fe and drove about 300 metres before hitting the male pedestrian, aged 67, on Grubb Street about 8.15am. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The pedestrian was walking in the same direction and had his back to oncoming traffic, Commander Brett Smith said. He was kept overnight at the Launceston General Hospital where he was treated for a broken leg. The police officer was not on an urgent duty call and was not driving at speed, Commander Smith said. The officer has since undertaken an advanced remedial assessment and was found to be safe to drive. He has not been stood down while the investigation continues. Commander Smith said the sun was likely to have been a factor as the officer drove towards the east. IN OTHER NEWS: “At the time it was quite sunny. It was a very clear morning and early indications are that the police officer may have been dazzled by bright sunlight at [that] particular point in the road, and didn’t actually see the pedestrian walking on the same side of the road at the time,” he said. “This does serve as a timely reminder for this particular time of the year that the sun is low in the sky, it does cause issues for driving and people really do need to take care behind the wheel. “It’s also a reminder for pedestrians, if you’re walking on particularly country roads, or roads without pavements or footpaths, to make sure you walk in the direction confronting the traffic … for your own safety and visibility.” Police have asked anyone who has dash cam footage of a marked Hyundai Santa Fe police vehicle travelling east on Grubb Street at the time, or a man wearing a red and black Holden jacket, to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/c9681c3d-23ee-44ef-82e7-29595e7a6bb5.jpg/r1190_464_3049_1514_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg