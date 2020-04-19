Police charge woman accused of leaving quarantine room to smoke

news, local-news,

A 57-year-old woman who is alleged to have repeatedly breached COVID-19 quarantine rules has been charged with multiple offences. Police were called to Wrest Point Casino in Hobart on Saturday after staff claimed the woman had left her room to smoke and breached a COVID-19 public health law. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania It was also alleged the woman was abusive to staff and police warned her to comply with quarantine rules. IN OTHER NEWS: On Sunday police were again called to Wrest Point in relation to the woman and she was charged with two counts of failing to comply with the directors of the Director of Public Health. She was bailed and returned to her room to continue her quarantine. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

