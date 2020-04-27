Police hunt trio accused of stealing from elderly Caveside woman

news, local-news,

Police are asking the community for help to find three people who allegedly broke into an elderly woman’s Caveside home while she was asleep. About 3am Sunday the woman woke up and found three people inside her house. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Police said the trio were inside the property for about 10 minutes. They allegedly stole jewellery, watches, a phone and a computer. The woman, who was home alone, was not physically injured. Police said the trio who targeted the woman’s home were not armed. Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the Caveside area on Sunday morning is urged to contact police by calling 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

