Police Minister understands people sick of lock-down

Police Minister Mark Shelton says he understands many Tasmanians are sick of being in lock-down as he warns motorists to take care as thousands of primary and college students return to school on Monday. Mr Shelton said it was “absolutely critical” that there was a staged return to schools with kindergarten to grade six and years 11 and 12 returning on Monday. He described the public’s compliance rates with coronavirus measures as “fantastic”. “Most people do the right thing, they are certainly over lock-downs but everybody out there in the community knows the difficulties that will come our way if there is a second wave (of coronavirus),” Mr Shelton said. “Complacency will be the cause of a second wave: the message is stay home and stay safe. “If people can stay home as much as they can that will very much assist our recovery.” Mr shelton said the return to face-to-face learning would see increased traffic on roads, “Since the ‘Stay at Home’ direction came into effect we have seen a traffic reduction of up to 50 per cent on high-volume routes compared to the same period last year.” Tasmania Police Acting Commissioner Operations Joanne Stolp said police would be out across the state on Monday to ensure motorists observed speed limits near schools. “While 40km/hr school zones have continued to operate while most Tasmanian children have been learning from home, the return to face-to-face learning will bring increased traffic to our roads,” Acting Assistant Commissioner Stolp said. “Police will be out across the state making sure drivers are doing the right thing, particularly near school zones. “Drivers are reminded to slow down near schools and stay alert, especially if travelling in peak drop off and pick up times.” Acting Commissioner Stolp urged parents to talk to their children about road safety, and make sure they used pedestrian crossings.

