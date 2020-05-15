Police race to identify woman whose body was cut up into pieces and stuffed into suitcases

Police are today racing to identify a woman whose body was cut up into pieces and stuffed into suitcases as a murder inquiry enters its third full day.

The grisly find, which included a torso in one bag and other parts in another, was made in Gloucestershire late on Tuesday night.

Detectives were yesterday given an extra 36 hours to question a man in his 30s from Wolverhampton and a woman in her 20s from Birmingham, who were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Gemma and David Greenway, who live on the outskirts of Coleford, breed dogs and run a grooming salon, rang the alarm after spotting a man entering a lorry trailer yard near their home, and were left ‘shaken’ by the horrific find.

‘I’m just so glad that David spotted him acting suspiciously and reported it,’ Mrs Greenway, 37, told a local Facebook site.

A huge area of countryside in the Forest of Dean has been cordoned off. No body parts have been found in the woodland as originally feared and this morning officers and forensic specialists continued to search for clues.

The man and woman from the Midlands were arrested after being found on the English-Welsh border with two suitcases containing the human torso and remains. They were taken into custody that evening and both are still being questioned. A Vauxhall Corsa was also seized after being pulled over near a quarry.

A huge police cordon, inside which officers continue to search today, has seen a fishery and a former sawmill, which now contains storage units, several houses and a campsite, all closed off, as well as the entrance to Stowfield Quarry, which is around a mile-and-a-half in length.

A roadblock was in place along the A4136 between Monmouth and Coleford as forensic testing was carried out to identify the victim, alongside a post-mortem examination.

Gloucestershire Police was today granted a 36-hour magistrates’ extension, on top of a 12-hour extension previously approved, to continue questioning the two suspects, following their arrests around the time of the discovery at 11.30pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman said: ‘Due to the ongoing investigation road closures and scene guards are likely to remain in place for at least the rest of today. We would like to thank local residents and those impacted by the cordons for their patience during this time.’

Police sealed off a large area and three tents were erected at the entrance to Stowfield Quarry, which is accessed via the B4228.

One resident said yesterday: ‘The tents weren’t there when I went out this morning but they had appeared by the time I got back. I don’t know what’s going on but they say I can’t even walk along the road.

‘Somebody said they had found a body and the police say the road will be closed all day.’

Another resident who lives within the cordon said: ‘I don’t know what’s happening.

‘I didn’t notice anything until I drove down the road and came to the road block. I asked if I could go through and they said yes but I might not be able to get back in again. One of the officers said the road might be closed for a few days so it must be serious.’

The quarry is on Staunton Road and the closed section also contains a fishery, a former sawmill which now contains storage units, several houses and a campsite.

The main A4136 from Cinderford to Monmouth was blocked off at the bottom of the hill at Monmouth and there was a further roadblock at the Coleford traffic lights.

The roadblock at the lights was stopping traffic from Monmouth and Staunton turning right into Coleford or heading past the fishery to Berry Hill and beyond.

Both blocked-off sections of road would have caused chaos on a normal working day and key workers had to find detours through the lanes.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI John Turner said: ‘The nature of this incident is distressing and we’re working around the clock to fully understand what has happened.

‘Someone’s life has been lost and our priority is to identify the victim and get answers for her family.

‘Searches have taken place in the surrounding area for evidence gathering and contrary to media reports no remains have been found as part of these searches.

‘Our Major Crime Investigation Team is working in collaboration with the West Midlands Police homicide team to carry out further enquiries.’