Police recreate balcony fall after a woman plummeted to her death from her $500 a night hotel room

Advertisement

Police have recreated a deadly balcony fall after a mother-of-two plunged to her death from a luxury hotel after an argument with her boyfriend.

Jodie Lovell, 45, from Kareela in Sydney’s south, was on a night out with her boyfriend who is 48, and lives in Panania.

The couple returned to their five-star Hyatt Regency room in Darling Harbour, in Sydney’s CBD, where she fell to her death from the 10th floor balcony at 8pm on May 22.

The police came back to the hotel on Thursday with a dummy to recreate Ms Lovell’s fall and determine how it occurred.

Harbour-view balcony suites at the Hyatt Regency Hotel cost at least $509 per night.

Jodie Lovell, a 45-year-old mother of two, from Kareela in Sydney’s south, was on a night out with her boyfriend, 48, from Panania, on May 22

The couple returned to their five-star Hyatt Regency room in Darling Harbour, Sydney (pictured), where she fell to her death from the 10th floor balcony at 8pm that night

Once the police dropped the dummy, another officer abseiled down the side of the hotel to check where and how it landed on the ground.

‘We had forensic police again at the scene yesterday doing forensic examinations on the scene, which include a lot of CCTV coverage,’ Supt Wood said on Friday.

‘Further analysis of information obtained during the examinations is underway and detectives are again appealing to the community for information that may assist with their inquiries.’

Ms Lovell’s boyfriend told police that he locked her outside after a heated argument over text messages on her phone, The Daily Telegraph reported.

He claimed he went to check on Ms Lovell a short time later but she had disappeared.

After her boyfriend realised what had happened, he told hotel staff who called triple-0.

The police came back to the hotel on Thursday with a dummy and climbing gear to recreate Ms Lovell’s fall and determine how it occurred

Once the police dropped the dummy, another officer abseiled down the side of the hotel to check where and how it landed on the ground

A police officer abseils down the Hyatt Regency in Sydney’s Darling Habour

Emergency workers found Ms Lovell’s lifeless body on a first-floor rooftop of the Sussex Street hotel.

Police said Ms Lovell had a history of depression and other mental health issues and have not determined whether she jumped or fell.

Police told Daily Mail Australia that no charges have been laid and but said they are ‘keeping an extremely open mind’ while conducting their investigation.

Sydney City police boss Superintendent Gavin Wood urged anyone who can help with their investigation to come forward.

‘The appeal is made with sincerity, the young lady was at the prime of her life, the 45-year-old woman with two young daughters. It’s tragic circumstances.

‘We owe it to the daughters, we owe it to her family and friends and to the community to make sure we have exhausted every investigative line.’

Ms Lovell’s boyfriend told police that he locked her outside after a heated argument over text messages. Ms Lovell was a mum-of-two