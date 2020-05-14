Police Released A ‘Most Wanted’ Post on FB & Culprit Himself Responded To That Post

Most of the times , we have actually witnessed that the relationship between a cop and an offender are bitter and hence he is put behind the bars . But the criminals who are MOST WANTED have a special place at the cell and they are on the mind of cops with extraordinary preferences .

In India , they have an altogether different critria for the arrest of the culprits but today , we are presenting you one of the hilarious conversations between cops and offender .

Yes, you heard it right … Those classic most wanted posts, the one’s that police have been using since the days of the wild west to warn the public about a criminal or an escaped prisoner that they want to catch, had gone interactive.

It’s the case of Richland, WA, when police issued a wanted request for Anthony Akers, 38, for Failure to Comply. The police posted on the FB page for the fugacious and guess what ? he himself replied , making the conversation , a hilarious one.

The police posted : Anthony is wanted by the department of corrections of failure to comply , providing the number at the end of the message .

The first comment on the post was Anthony himself. He wrote : “Calm down, I’m going to turn myself in,”. The police, probably astonished to find that their attempt to snag Anthony was going so well and finally, they decided to play along. They posted about their work hours , amusingly and Anthony reverted as he was busy in managing some loopholes and told them that he will be there in next 48 HRS.

First , have a look at the series of posts below :







The above convo litrellary proves that the police/offender relationship need not always be a bitter one. Like any successful relationship, good communication is the key!

Now , netizens started questioning the Richland WA police Dept. about the offender .

Have a look at some of the messages:

Now, police gives another stinker to the offender and tells him that if he is not in the mood to come , he can always call them to pick him up. To this, Anthony blames himself for not making up to his promise and says that if the next day he does not turn-up , they can come up and arrest him. The next day Anthony posts a picture before he goes there.

Checkout the posts below

In the end, the lovebirds found each other and we can only assume that Anthony would be in warm embrace of a prison cell.

Many social media users gave their reactions for the same .

Did you find the above incident interesting ? Feel free to share your views …

