Police station at Longford gets green light

news, local-news,

A $5 million new police station at Longford has been given the green light by the Northern Midlands Council to begin construction. A development application for the new station at 19 Peel Street was approved by the council at its Tuesday meeting. The new police station’s infrastructure requirements and the need for future-proofing meant a location three kilometres from the town was the best fit due to Longford’s predicted growth. A 830-square-metre station including office and meeting spaces will be built at the site, as well as amenities and operation areas for 24 employees. A representation from a nearby resident raised concerns about the development’s noise levels, the station’s lights and traffic concerns for its location. In other news: A new access to Cressy Road will be built to maintain an ‘adequate level of safety and efficiency for all road users’ and some trees will be removed to comply with zoning but they will be replaced. Council’s senior planner Paul Godier said the external lighting complied with standards with no direct light emitted outside the boundaries of the land. “Tasmania Police advises that sirens would generally not be used from the site other than in the unlikely event of traffic congestion in the vicinity of the site,” he said. “While not a requirement of the development it would be beneficial to reduce the speed limit [of Cressy Road] from 100km/h to 80km/h to improve access for the proposed development.” There will also be a 49-space car park for staff and visitors and a 945-sqm storage building. The site also leaves room for Ambulance Tasmania and Tasmania Fire Service to possibly set up in the future, creating an emergency services hub. The proposal to build the station at the corner of Cressy Road and Peel Street was announced in September 2019. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/13d872db-c9de-4a59-985f-303b6e63c226.png/r0_96_852_577_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg