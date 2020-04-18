Police stop hundreds of vehicles in COVID-19 hit North-West

coronavirus,

More than 300 vehicles have been stopped by police as part of a high visibility operation to help contain the coronavirus outbreak in North-West Tasmania. On Saturday 20 police vehicles and 40 officers were out in force. General duties officers also joined the compliance activity when they were not responding to other incidents. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Acting Commander Stuart Wilkinson said there was concentrated coverage of the Frankford, Bass and Lyell highways, along with suburban streets and central business districts. “More than 300 vehicles have been stopped in the past 24 hours and police have spoken to the occupants about their reasons for leaving home,” Acting Commander Wilkinson said. “We are using a variety of ways to engage with the community, including static traffic checkpoints sites and covert and marked police vehicle patrols and intercepts. “Using mobile patrols throughout the division, we are getting the best coverage of the North-West communities and engaging with a large section of the community.” IN OTHER NEWS: Acting Commander Wilkinson said officers in the North-West reported most people were trying to do the right thing. “Officers are asking people to consider whether their activities are necessary and advising them to return home if that’s not the case,” Acting Commander Wilkinson said. “We are providing a visible reminder to the community that we are there to help them and to enforce the restrictions. Where there is blatant disregard we will be proceeding against those people.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZivXBBkcAdqXyF8ViztE3i/8e32b5fa-a113-4aa3-b7ed-81377ce94f13.jpg/r0_89_959_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg