Police union pushes for removal of “non-essential” tasks

Tasmania’s police officers are doing more work than ever. With at least 58 Western District officers now in isolation due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the North-West Regional Hospital, 20 officers have been sent to the region from other districts. Ten of those officers are from the North. So far during the crisis, 83 officers have been forced into isolation. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Some are close contacts of healthcare workers, while others were quarantined after being called to the hospital to act as security. But before the pandemic, Police Association of Tasmania president Col Riley said officers were already overloaded with “non-essential jobs”. While he said the resourcing shuffle amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the North-West “couldn’t be helped”, it was time for the department to reassess its workload. “It needs to occur, but to manage this loss of staff we need to make a firm decision about peripheral tasks,” he said. “The more peripheral tasks we take on from other agencies, we increase the risk of damaging our own workforce.” Some of those tasks included court security, and prisoner transport. IN OTHER NEWS: He also suggested police customer service areas should be closed, and online reporting for minor offences should be introduced. Confirming the staff movements on Wednesday, Acting Deputy Commissioner Jonathan Higgins said the Northern District remained “appropriately resourced”. “Members are keen to support their colleagues in Western District,” he said. “Tasmania Police is also being supported by TFS SES and the ADF in relation to compliance checks. “In addition, crime rates have dropped across the state … as you could expect with more people being home and not in public, the rate of home burglaries and public place assaults and incidents has dropped.”

