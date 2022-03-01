Pollicy Clocks 5; Launches Digital Ambassadors Program to Impact 1 million Young Women by 2040

Pollicyorg, a multi- award winning feminist technology collective based in Uganda will launch its Digital Ambassadors program in honour of the International Women’s Day celebration.

This initiative is dedicated to bringing swift solutions to the problems and continued prevalence of the digital gender divide that disportionately affect young women across Sub-Saharan Africa and the larger African continent by fostering the absence of economic well-being on the continent.

And through the skilling and intentional inclusion of more young women in the digital space and giving these groups of women access to digital tools and more meaningful digital use, create swift impact by implementing initiatives that address the main facts that can close the digital gender divide -access, digital literacy & online safety.

Neema Iyer, Founder and Managing Director at Pollicy is hoping that the Digital Ambassadors Program will promote initiatives and projects that will tackle the great societal challenges and biases such as harmful societal norms and inequitable access to education that have encouraged the marginalization and exclusion of women in participating and beneﬁting from the growing digital ecosystem in Africa.

She says: “The Digital Ambassadors Program will be launched in honor of International Women’s Day to break the biases and negative stereotypes that have promoted gender inequality on the continent and excluded women from fully beneﬁting from the advancement in technology”

In alignment with the theme of International women’s Day 2022; “ break the bias”, the digital ambassadors program will be launched with virtual round table discussions in partnership with private sector, government, public sector, civil society and other foundations from Uganda, Tanzania and Nigeria.

Phillip Ayazika, Programs Manager at Pollicy stated that the program launch will not only mark the ﬁve year milestone of Pollicy’s impact across East Africa but also usher its further contributions to causes that are prevalent in all regions of Sub-Saharan Africa, particularly problems associated with limited digital access, literacy and online safety from women in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The digital ambassadors program will launch virtually on the 3rd of March, 2022 in Tanzania and Uganda and this will be followed by the Nigerian & South African launch in the third-quarter of the year 2022.

More About Pollicy

Pollicy is an award-winning East African feminist civic technology collective. Its work and research spans across the use and implementation of data and technology to engineer social change.

In the recent past, the organization researched ways through which Africans can take back control of their data and reimagine new ways of tech ownership.

Pollicy believes that digital transformation is not a one-time journey or success. It requires effort and commitment hence the need to capture the young generation to enter digital and tech-related careers.

This will be through a series of mentorship programs and learning programs while still enrolled in learning institutions. It goes hand in hand with putting in place additional structures for upskilling young people with digital skills, improving their efﬁciency in the digital world.

The same will help them secure digital career opportunities and make the internet safe for the younger generation to engage.

