Polls Had Trump Stewing, and Lashing Out at His Own Campaign

He lashed out at Mr. Parscale and said it was other people’s fault that there have been fluctuations in a race they had all seen as his to lose just two months ago. At one point, he said he would not lose to Mr. Biden, insisted the data was wrong and blamed the campaign manager for the fact that he is down in the polls, according to one of the people familiar with the conversation. Mr. Trump even made a threat to sue Mr. Parscale, the person said, although it did not appear to be serious.