Polls Had Trump Stewing, and Lashing Out at His Own Campaign
Frustrated by a faltering economy that is out of his control, and facing blowback for his suggestion that using disinfectants could combat the coronavirus, President Trump had sunk to one of his lowest points in recent months. And he directed his anger to the one area that is most important to him: his re-election prospects.
Mr. Trump, according to multiple people familiar with the exchange, erupted during a phone call last week with his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, two days after he was presented with polling data from his campaign and the Republican National Committee that showed him trailing Mr. Biden in several states.
He lashed out at Mr. Parscale and said it was other people’s fault that there have been fluctuations in a race they had all seen as his to lose just two months ago. At one point, he said he would not lose to Mr. Biden, insisted the data was wrong and blamed the campaign manager for the fact that he is down in the polls, according to one of the people familiar with the conversation. Mr. Trump even made a threat to sue Mr. Parscale, the person said, although it did not appear to be serious.
“I love you, too,” Mr. Parscale replied, according to the people briefed on the call.
The call was first reported by CNN.
The lack of easy options to reset his political trajectory has been deeply unsettling to Mr. Trump, who began the year confident about his re-election prospects because of a thriving economy, but whose performance on the virus has Republicans nervous about losing the White House and the Senate in November.
In the phone call last week, for instance, Mr. Trump demanded to know how it was possible that a campaign that has been projecting strength and invincibility for two years was polling behind a candidate he viewed as extremely weak and, at the moment, largely invisible from daily news coverage.
The answer, according to nearly a dozen people inside and outside the White House, lies in factors both beyond the president’s control, such as the economic downturn and the spread of new form of coronavirus — as well as those in is control, namely, his own performance at the briefing room podium over the last several weeks.
Instead of calming the country, or presenting a clear plan of action on testing, Mr. Trump has spent the majority of two hours before the press nurturing his grievances with Democrats and with members of the news media, something that his own advisers have pleaded with him to curtail, arguing that it hurts him more than helps. At one particularly bad outing last week, a day before Mr. Trump screamed at Mr. Parscale, the president mused about the possibility of injecting disinfectants into people’s bodies to wipe out the virus, prompting responses ranging from outrage to mockery.
In most Republican polling, the president’s approval rating is higher than either his personal favorability percentage or his share of the vote.
“What we’re seeing in polls is that Trump’s personal ratings have gone down even more than his job approval ratings,” said Geoff Garin, a veteran Democratic pollster. “And what that tells me is that all of Trump’s antics are taking a toll on his vote because now more than ever people see his lack of judgment and lack of temperament as being consequential.”
Some Trump advisers have flagged for him surveys that are rosier than most Republican internal polling, including a recent CNBC poll that showed him virtually tied with Mr. Biden in six battlegrounds states, including Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. They said they view that as a positive sign given how hard life has been for most Americans confined to their homes over the past month and suffering economically.
But that poll was more favorable than other recent surveys. A Quinnipiac University poll last week, for instance, showed Mr. Trump trailing Mr. Biden 42 to 46 percent in Florida. And a recent Fox News poll found Mr. Biden leading Mr. Trump 49 to 41 percent in Michigan.