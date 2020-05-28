Pompeo Hits Out at China

Good morning and welcome to On Politics, a daily political analysis of the 2020 elections based on reporting by New York Times journalists.
The White House steps up pressure on China, Betsy DeVos redistributes the wealth (to the wealthy, her education opponents argue) and the mask wars intensify. It’s Thursday, and this is your politics tip sheet.
President Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, toured Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday.
Masks as a political issue? For Republicans, the public-opinion numbers don’t add up.
President Trump has made a spectacle out of his unwillingness to be seen wearing a mask.
He stood before reporters this month without one, even as he acknowledged that the coronavirus had been detected at the White House and that a new office policy would require most of his staff to wear masks at work.
This week, when Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, appeared in public wearing matching black masks, Trump joined conservative pundits in ridiculing them. The president retweeted a post in which Brit Hume, a Fox News host, shared a picture of Biden wearing a mask along with the comment, “This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public.”
Polling shows that a wide majority of Americans say they usually wear a mask in public. A Fox News poll this month found that 72 percent of registered voters nationwide said they wore a mask at least most of the time when they went out. That included most Republican voters, as well as an overwhelming majority of Democrats and independents.
And in a Quinnipiac University poll this month, two-thirds of Americans said they thought the president should do the same. That includes 66 percent of political independents.
Biden seized the opportunity to mark a line of division between Trump and himself. On CNN, he said the president was “an absolute fool” to poke fun at him for wearing a mask. “I mean, every leading doc in the world is saying you should wear a mask when you’re in a crowd,” he said.
“This macho stuff,” Biden added, “it’s costing people’s lives.”
Many Republican politicians — in Washington and elsewhere in the country — have distanced themselves from the president’s anti-mask stance.
Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, shared a picture of himself on Instagram on Tuesday wearing a mask. Senator John Cornyn of Texas, who is up for re-election this year, also posted a photograph of himself wearing a mask. “We all have to do our part,” he wrote. “Maintain social distancing but if you can’t do this.”
In a tearful address on Friday, Doug Burgum, the Republican governor of North Dakota, urged residents to avoid turning mask-wearing into a political issue. “If someone is wearing a mask, they’re not doing it to represent what political party to be in, or what candidates they support,” he said, growing verklempt. “They might be doing it because they have a 5-year-old child who has been going through cancer treatments. They might have vulnerable adults in their life who currently have Covid and are fighting.”
