Pompeo Releases Letter Clearing Him of Violating Law With Kansas Trips

Mr. Menendez’s office had heard complaints from within the State Department about the dinners and had been looking into them for months. On May 19, the senator sent a private letter to Stephen E. Biegun, the deputy secretary of state, asking for answers to questions about Mr. Pompeo and the dinners. The next day, Mr. Pompeo lashed out at Mr. Menendez during a news conference, though he did not mention Mr. Menendez’s query about the dinners.