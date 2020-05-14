Poonam Pandey Asked a Offensive Question on Twitter, Netizens Trolled Her Brutally –
Poonam Pandey is a well known controversy spinner. Poonam is quite popular on social media due to her racy selfies and her publicity gimmicks. But people are no more interested in stripping proposal of Poonam.
But Poonam was trolled on social media for asking a question. Posting a picture of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she wrote, “This Man behind me looks like somebody??”
Nawazuddin Siddiqui needs no introduction. So, when Poonam tweeted this, netizens trolled her and told her that who ‘that man’ is. Have a look:
I guess, now Poonam has known who that man is and what’s his worth in the industry. Think thrice before you post something like this, Poonam.