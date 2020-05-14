Poonam Pandey Asked a Offensive Question on Twitter, Netizens Trolled Her Brutally

Poonam Pandey is a well known controversy spinner. Poonam is quite popular on social media due to her racy selfies and her publicity gimmicks. But people are no more interested in stripping proposal of Poonam.

But Poonam was trolled on social media for asking a question. Posting a picture of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she wrote, “This Man behind me looks like somebody??”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui needs no introduction. So, when Poonam tweeted this, netizens trolled her and told her that who ‘that man’ is. Have a look:

@iPoonampandey He does look like a guy who is $20m richer than you. Extra points cause he earned that through his talent, not a strip show. — JS (@JSretardo) April 27, 2016

@ipoonampandey BT he is far ahead from u in terms of success…oh sorry u strippe😜 can’t be compared to a talented star like him — kuldeep kumar (@being_kd17997) May 10, 2016

I guess, now Poonam has known who that man is and what’s his worth in the industry. Think thrice before you post something like this, Poonam.

