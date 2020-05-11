Poonam Pandey refutes reports of police arrest for violating lockdown: ‘I had a movie marathon last night’

Model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey has issued a clarification after it was reported that she was arrested by the police for violating the rules of the lockdown. She shared a video on Instagram, in which she claimed that there was no truth to the news, and that she was having a movie marathon at home.

“Hey guys, I had a movie marathon last night. I watched three movies back-to-back, it was fun. I have been getting calls since last night that I am arrested and I am seeing that in the news as well. Guys, please don’t write that about me. I am home and I am perfectly fine. Love you all,” she said in the video.

“Guys I heard I got arrested, While I was having a movie marathon last night,” her caption read.

PTI reported that Poonam and her friend, Sam Ahmad Bombay, were booked by the Mumbai Police for breaking the rules of the nationwide lockdown and going out for a drive in her luxury car.

“A case has been registered against Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act,” senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath told the agency.

Poonam rose to fame after she promised to strip if the Indian cricket team lifted the World Cup in 2011. She made her Bollywood debut with Nasha in 2013, in which she played a teacher who gets involved with one of her students.

Though Poonam has been missing from the big screen for a while now, she has been busy with her mobile application – The Poonam Pandey App – on which she shares her pictures and videos.

