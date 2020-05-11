Poonam Pandey SHUTS arrest reports for violating lockdown; says ‘I had a movie marathon last night’ | Bollywood Life

Poonam Pandey has found herself in yet another controversy after she was booked by police for violating lockdown directives. The reports of Poonam Pandey being booked for neglecting the government directives and stepping out of her home for a casual stroll in her luxury car has been surfacing for a while now. The model-turned-actress has however denied the reports of being arrested for the same. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Poonam Pandey booked by Mumbai Police; Kareena Kapoor’s chubby avatar

Poonam Pandey took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clarifying the news reports of her arrest squashing them. “Hey guys, I had a movie marathon last night. I watched three movies back-to-back, it was fun. I have been getting calls since last night that I am arrested and I am seeing that in the news as well. Guys, please don’t write that about me. I am home and I am perfectly fine. Love you all,” she was heard saying in the video. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Poonam Pandey booked by Mumbai Police for violating lockdown rules

“Guys I heard I got arrested, While I was having a movie marathon last night,” Poonam captioned the video that she shared on her social handle. Have a look at Poonam’s video here: Also Read – Poonam Pandey’s app gets banned by Google – here’s why

Talking about the actress being booked, Senior Police Inspector had confirmed the news. “A case has been registered against Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act,” senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath told PTI.

As per the report, Poonam and her friend, Sam Ahmad Bombay has been booked for roaming in the actress’s car around Marine Drive. The report further stated that her car has been confiscated by the officials.

Hitherto, Poonam has had several run-ins and controversies. On the work front, Poonam made her Bollywood debut with Nasha in 2013, in which she played a teacher who gets involved with one of her students.

