Popular Indian actor passes away at his residence

Popular Malayalam TV serial actor Ravi Vallathol passed away at his residence, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. He was 67 and is survived by his wife.

Though he began in the Malayalam film industry as a lyricist and then as an actor, he was a favourite among the TV audience.

He has also authored short stories besides acting in 47 films and over a hundred TV serials in over a quarter of a century.

Son of hugely popular writer and drama artiste T.N.Gopinathan Nair, Vallathol is also the nephew of legendary poet Mahakavi Vallathol Narayana Menon.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the actor and said it’s a huge loss to both the TV and film industry.