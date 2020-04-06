Popular Time-Blocking or Time-Management Techniques You Can Use While Working Remotely

Just because you’re working from home doesn’t mean you should get less done.



Adapting to remote work can be difficult, especially for those of us who have spent years commuting to the office week after week. Managing time is extremely valuable for working remotely, where distractions abound. Let’s look at some new ways you can manage your time to make the most out of your new workday:

1. Get into a new routine.

You most likely used to wake up and prepare yourself to commute to work where you would spend your day in the office. Now, when you wake up you’re already at work. Establishing a routine can help you consistently set aside the time necessary to get things done. Set your alarm for the same time you always have, and add in some exercise and breakfast time if you haven’t already. Try to start working at the same time every day and schedule some much-needed breaks.

Daily schedules can help keep you disciplined and help you devote time needed for new tasks to be incorporated into your routine. Blocking off time exclusively for work and other time for your family gets you the best of both worlds.

A daily routine does not need to be rigid. In fact, working from home gives you a chance to be more flexible with your work hours, something that has proven to be beneficial for remote workers. A daily schedule is simply there to help make sure you are dedicating time to work when it is tempting to do other things while at home.

If the idea of doing the same thing day after day sounds monotonous to you, try an A/B schedule. This involves using a different schedule from week to week or from day to day in order to divide work and prevent dull repetition. A little variety can help you feel more energized for tackling work projects, especially when you approach them differently while still adhering to a productive routine.

2. Eliminate distractions.

Take steps to ensure you’re as focused as you can be when working from home. If possible, creating a personal office using a room in your home is a great way to start. Turn off unneeded electronics, such as the TV, and remove visual and audio distractions that easily steal your attention. Cell phones, while useful, are very tempting to look at periodically. Try turning off notifications to some of your apps or putting it on silent when you really need to buckle down on a project.

Distractions don’t always come from electronics. A messy desk can clutter your workspace and create problems that could easily be avoided. Employing a structured setup for your desk helps with productivity, and making sure you have a clean and organized work environment is key for efficient time management.

3. Use an app.

Try embracing technology instead of avoiding it. There are a number of productivity apps that are geared toward helping you get things done. This is especially helpful for managing time while working without supervision. Productivity apps help you through a variety of different features. They provide a singular platform where you can organize all of your tasks and plan the order in which you need to get things done. Analytics for your projects and meetings help you know where you can improve your efficiency.

You can also use an app to remind yourself to take a step back and relax for a brief moment. Fitness apps will help you remember to stand up and stretch every once in a while. Workplace stretching is extremely beneficial for keeping your mind and body strong, especially while spending several hours sitting at a desk. Doing so will help boost your stamina and use your time more effectively.

4. Set goals.

Tony Robbins said this about setting goals: “Goal setting is vital because it helps you decide and focus on what’s really important to you. Effective goal setting also lets you measure progress, overcome procrastination and visualize your dreams.”

When you set goals, you have a target to work toward. Goals can be small, daily tasks or larger ideas requiring several steps. Whichever you pick, working toward a goal’s completion calls for careful planning, which requires you to figure out ways to manage your time.

Using the above-mentioned time management methods can be implemented in order to achieve the goals you have set for yourself. When you meet your goals, set some more! Accomplishing something you set out to do is incredibly rewarding and will lead to a happier and more productive life.