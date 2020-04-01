Popular Weather App Dark Sky is Now Owned by Apple, And That is Bad News For Android Users

Apple has acquired popular weather app Dark Sky. This is one of the most popular weather apps among smartphone users and its list of features includes radar maps as well as hyperlocal weather forecasting. Till now, the app has been available for iPhones, iPads, Android devices as well as the Google Wear OS smartwatch platform. However, from July 1, the app for Android and Wear OS will shut down, and those who subscribed will receive a refund.

The developers insist that there will be no changes to the Dark Sky app for iOS for the time being and it will continue to be available on the Apple App Store. “Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy,” says the Dark Sky team, in an official statement. They believe that the privacy focus and the fact that they will be able to reach more users while under the Apple umbrella is why they are excited about this opportunity. The Dark Sky app, apart from radar maps and hyperlocal weather forecasting, also offered animated forecast maps, minute-by-minute predictions, an app for the Apple Watch as well as a time machine feature that allowed you to understand the weather changes at a location in the past and predictions for the future.

There is absolutely no doubt that Apple will use Dark Sky’s expertise to bolster its own Weather app for iOS, iPadOS and macOS. They have used Yahoo and Weather Channel data over the years but could shift to the Dark Sky data for the app in the times to come. At this time, the Dark Weather app is available for download on the App Store for $3.99 for iOS devices. Android users who may now need an alternate app could consider The Weather Channel app, the AccuWeather app or the Skymet Weather app, all of which are among the better options available on the Google Play Store.