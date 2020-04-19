Porch décor ideas | Quarantine at home | Help to reduce mom-stress

Porch décor ideas | Quarantine at home | Reduce mom-stress

It’s beginning to warm up and I am looking for using this quarantine time at home to give my porch a makeover on a budget. With all the quarantine and restricted outdoor movement, I really want to treat my porch as an extra living space to spend leisure time. With a mug of hot chocolate and an engaging book to read- I am sorted to have some me time here. Here are a few super easy ideas to jazz up your porch on a budget!

Comfortable chairs

Comfortable seating is a must, but expensive porch chairs are not in the budget this year. So, I’ll try my super comfy beanbag and those foldable comfortable chairs this year. They can be used whenever I want to enjoy a cup of tea or lemonade. Once I am done, I usually fold them up to save space and allow my children to play more freely.

Green plants

Greens always add to the beauty of any space. I love to convert my porch into an oasis of green with easy to maintain green plants that I already have in my house. Green plants almost always eliminate the claustrophobic feel of being indoors all the time. In fact, it can be very cosy indeed if you put some time into redecorating it properly.

Work on your aesthetics

Once you have the plants you want for this area, focus on ways to use them to utilise space. Arrange your favourite books on a plant shelf for a cosy reading nook. Hanging plants and weather resistant art works are also some of your best options.

Add a swing chair, for that clean comfortable woody charm.

Add a recliner

A recliner in the balcony can turn it into a great space. That’s what you need whether you want to just soak up the sun to stretch out with a book when you have some free time.

Have fun with outdoor rugs

To soften the concrete porch beneath the recliner, I turn to rugs. A rug helps define a space and give a “homey” look to the porch. The best are the ones made for outdoors. Outdoor rugs add colour, are comfortable and come in so many sizes. I am lucky to have a nice collection of rugs in different sizes and colors to suit my style and needs. See how you can spruce up a plain mat here.

Balcony lights

You’re on your way to a beautiful front porch. Just as other décor on the balcony, lighting is important as well. String lights are good; they are cheap and give the balcony an inviting look in the evenings.

Don’t miss out on colorful pillows

Colorful pillows are a must for my porch, even if they end up on the floor most of the time. I love the punches of color they offer. They are also super easy and inexpensive to change out when one needs a new look.

Add small tables

Small tables are a porch must-have too. They’re great to hold plants and candles. And a especially handy place to sit the cocktail glasses as Mr Muse and I watch the skyline.

Some quirky additions?

Something unexpected is always a fun addition to a porch, especially when they are as colourful as these painted twigs. And they are super…super…super cheap idea too!

Candles to complete the cosy decor

Finally, my porch decorating won’t be complete without candles. I love to have mine hanging. Hanging ones are safe and they won’t get accidentally knocked over.

Quick Review of other posts

In Conclusion

Decorating an area of my home with items I already have is not only inexpensive, and often times completely free but also really fun. This quarantine season, shop your own house for items that you already have and transform them into beautiful decorations. What are some of your best ideas to decorate your porch? Don’t forget to share your tips with us.