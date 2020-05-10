Porn star sorry for wild lockdown party

Argentine porn star Ian Frost was skewered online when semi-nude images of himself and his friends apparently at a New York City house party Friday night surfaced on social media. This was after he’d pontificated piously about life in lockdown.

Frost was forced to apologise Saturday.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates

RELATED: Porn star reveals sex scene he wishes he’d never filmed

Frost’s faux pas was pounced on because he said he was isolating at home, cooking healthy food and using video conferencing to get a “reprieve” from the rigours of quarantine in a recent interview.

“This situation that we are living is showing a completely new face of everyone, including myself,” he told DNA magazine. ” I love anthropology and physiology and I personally think that’s a great opportunity for introspection.”

media_camera The party showed up on multiple Instagram stories. media_camera The porn star has since apologised.

“I’m a master in terms of entertaining. It’d be impossible for me to get bored actually. I cook and eat three times a day so that’s already a good time invested in that. When not cooking, I’m researching and designing my soon-to-be-launched clothing label. I’ve also been making and altering my own clothes and I’m doing yoga after a long hiatus,” he told the mag.

Frost apparently needed a reprieve from all that introspection but now regrets it.

“I’ve learned some hard lessons the last few days and I appreciate those of you who have held me accountable during a rough time for all,” Frost wrote on Twitter. “I love attending parties with my friends, but my timing and my decision-making couldn’t have been worse.”

Footage Frost posted showed more than a dozen people crammed into an apartment for a raucous bash.

The footage shared on social media showed a mostly shirtless crowd dancing together under strobe lights.

media_camera A roaring house party – in the middle of a pandemic.

“In the middle of a pandemic, @IanFrostok thought it would be a good idea to post 51 Instagram stories (yes, 51) of a house party he went to last night and early this morning in NYC,” tweeted journalist Yashar Ali alongside one clip.

Another user posted a different clip, saying “hey @IanFrostok you should be ashamed of yourself. a literal party with a DJ as you flaunt your drinks around like this pandemic is no joke? are you kidding me?”

DJ Alec Brian, who played at the party, defended taking the gig, saying that he has “been taking all precautions to socially distance, wear a mask,” as well as wash his hands.

“As many of us are now unemployed, I had an opportunity to avail myself of some needed money to pay my bills,” he wrote on Instagram. “If I have insulted anyone or made anyone feel uncomfortable by this event, I sincerely apologise as that was certainly not my intent.”

With more than 343,000 confirmed cases and over 26,000 deaths, New York remains under strict lockdown orders with gatherings of any size banned.

Residents in New York must also remain six feet apart while in public — and any violations can draw fines of up to $US1,000.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Porn star sorry for wild lockdown party