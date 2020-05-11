PornVisory lays out its blockchain future | Grit Daily News

While some industries have wilted during the pandemic, two are still going strong – porn and blockchain projects.

And while the 500-pound gorilla in the industry moved to give its premium content away to give those in Europe a helping hand, others are combining cryptocurrency and pornography.

The two worlds of porn and blockchain have had – and still have – more than one point of convergence, with wide-ranging projects such as Spankchain or cryptocurrencies like Verge.

One of the most important features that these projects have in common is the possibility for online porn users to pay for services purchased through a means that leaves no trace and allows the user’s identity not to be revealed.

However, there are also other possible approaches and new paradigms are appearing on the horizon thanks to initiatives aimed at remunerating virtuous behavior with economic rewards.

PornVisory is one of the many websites that help users unravel the huge sea of online porn, as the very etymology of its name suggests – it is based on the concepts of porn and advice. It providing reviews on the most interesting hot videos, tests of the hottest sex toys, porn news, and rankings.

And here is where the connection with the cryptocurrency world comes into play.

The website – which is completely in Italian (thank goodness for Google Translate) – is for now accessible for free across all its sections, but when the “Exclusive” section launches in the near future, the subscription fee will be payable only with the most common cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash.

“Our roadmap includes the creation of a gamification system, thanks to which it will be possible to earn money through a series of positive actions – all aimed at broadening the user base – that will allow users to receive rewards,” PornVisory CEO, Snow Leopard, said (a pseudonym, clearly).

“We are experiencing some delays due to the emergency, but we plan to launch the platform by the end of 2020,” Leopard said. “It will be based on a sidechain – connected to other major blockchains via a bridge – to speed up transactions by eliminating costs for users, and will use both a non-fungible token for completely anonymous user profile management and a fungible token (called PVY) for reward management and the purchase of services or products.”

The real innovation is expected for Q2 2021 when a mechanism will be ready to reward users for the time spent enjoying pornographic content. The PornVisory team is not hiding to have been inspired by the renowned BAT (Basic Attention Token) project.