Porsha Williams, 38, Stuns In A Midriff-Baring Top While Holding Daughter Pilar, 1

Porsha Williams took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself showing off her toned abs in a stylish outfit while smiling and holding her adorable one-year-old daughter Pilar.

Porsha Williams, 38, posted an amazing photo of herself looking fantastic while sharing a tender moment with her one-year-old daughter Pilar on Mar. 24. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed off her toned abs underneath a white crop top that included a cut-out shoulder section and also wore matching white pants in the pic. She topped the look off with a white hat and held her little tot in her arms as she lovingly gazed at her. Pilar had on a floral outfit and big pink bow in her hair and held onto her mama tightly while looking off into the distance.

In addition to the epic mother-daughter photo, Porsha shared one of just herself sitting at a table and looking as pretty as ever. She wore a long white dress that had green floral accents on it and was cut out in various parts, including in her mid-riff area, and had high slits throughout the bottom. Her long hair was swept to one side as she wore dangling earrings in the snapshot and it proved she knows how to be stylish in massively impressive ways.

Fans took to the comments section of Porsha’s pics to comment on her looks in the pics as well as her incredibly cute daughter. “I loved both of these looks so much 👌🏾👌🏾😍😍😘😘,” one follower wrote. “You’re beautiful and love that dress,” another complimented. “Aaawww this is super cute! Love!” a third gushed.

Before her latest pics, Porsha shared some video clips of her celebrating Pilar’s first birthday while grooving to tunes at home on Mar. 22. “Dennis let me take PJ @pilarjhena to her first club … #ClubQuarentine,” Porsha joked in the caption, referencing Pilar’s dad Dennis McKinley, 43.