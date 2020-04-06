Porsha Williams’ Daughter, 1, Virtually Meets Andy Cohen’s Son, 1, As The Kids Crash ‘WWHL’ — Watch

The Bravo kids were the true stars of ‘WWHL’ on April 5. Porsha Williams’ daughter, Pilar, and Andy Cohen’s son, Ben, met for the first time virtually and Porsha gushed it was ‘literally the cutest’ thing.

The April 5 edition of Watch What Happens Live featured one adorable surprise — baby Pilar, a.k.a. PJ, and baby Ben, both 1, finally met! Porsha Williams, 38, and Andy Cohen, 51, introduced their little ones during the episode, and the kiddos became the instant stars of the show. “When Ben aka hotdog prince met PJ aka hotdog princess lol Literally the cutest I couldn’t hear but I’m cracking up #ByeAshy lol #WWHL behind the scenes,” Porsha captioned the Instagram video of the precious moment.

Ben and Pilar sat in their parents’ laps as Andy made one hilarious introduction. “Say hi, I want to be a hotdog prince!” Andy said as he waved Ben’s hand at Porsha and Pilar. Andy later said, “Say bye, Ashy!” That’s a call-out to one of Porsha’s iconic exit lines on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Porsha encouraged Pilar to say hi and show her teeth, but the little one was not having it. “She in a mood, honey, she just woke up,” Porsha said.

Porsha’s fellow RHOA co-star, Cynthia Bailey, was also present during the virtual chat. She asked Porsha how many teeth baby PJ had at this point. Porsha said Pilar had 6 teeth now. “Ben’s got about 6, too. Look, they’re compatible!” Andy gushed. Are Pilar and Ben a match made in Bravo heaven or what?

Andy has been hosting Watch What Happens Live from home while quarantining. However, the Bravo host revealed on March 20 that he had tested positive for coronavirus and had to postpone the show’s original return, which was March 22. Andy has since recovered from the virus and began hosting his hit show from his place on March 30.