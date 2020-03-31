Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley: Why She’s Taking Things ‘Day By Day’ After Cheating Scandal

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley have been quarantining together with their one-year-old daughter Pilar and it’s been helping them to connect more as they work on their relationship after splitting in 2019.

Porsha Williams, 38, and Dennis McKinley have been working on their relationship again after a cheating scandal caused them to break up in 2019, and it turns out their time of quarantine together it doing more good than harm. The mother and father to daughter Pilar, 1, who they lovingly nicknamed PJ, are not thinking too much about a future and Porsha, in fact, is just embracing happiness and working on living in the present moment.

“Porsha and Dennis are spending this time together but Porsha is still taking things day by day,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s keeping the ins and outs of the relationship private this time and people have stopped asking her but those close to her feel like she’s really happy and in a good place and that’s all that matters. She’s not planning or thinking about a future or a wedding right now and is trying to just focus on the present and PJ. They’ve definitely connected more than ever during this time and things are going really well between them.”

Porsha and Dennis first started dating in 2018 and things were all good until he cheated on her when she was pregnant with Pilar, which he openly admitted to on an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Nov. 2019. The couple were engaged before the split but after some time, Porsha admitted to Andy Cohen, 51, that she was trying things again with the father of her child in Dec. 2019. “We’re working on our family. It takes time,” she said on the episode of Watch What Happens Live. “I love him and he loves me and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do. You have to have trust.”