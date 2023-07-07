PortAventura World inaugurates PortAventura Solar, the largest photovoltaic plant at a holiday resort in Spain

The company continues to strengthen its commitment to environmental issues with the construction of one of the largest solar self-consumption facilities in Europe, which has involved an investment of 6 million euros

TARRAGONA, Spain, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today PortAventura World inaugurated PortAventura Solar, the largest self-consumption photovoltaic plant at a holiday resort in Spain, and one of the largest of its kind in Europe. With this, the company is taking another step forward in its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint, and promote the use of renewable energies with the support of Endesa, its energy partner.

The solar project, which has relied on the support of Endesa X, Endesa’s energy services subsidiary, has seen the installation of 11,102 ground-mounted solar panels covering a total area of 6.4 hectares within the resort, equivalent to 9 football pitches, which will generate a third of the energy the park needs to operate.

Arturo Mas-Sardá, President of PortAventura World, stated that “the inauguration of PortAventura Solar is a major milestone in our company’s ESG strategy, which we are constantly working on and is an absolute priority”.

Choni Fernández, Director of Sustainability at PortAventura World, explained that “for more than 28 years, we have worked actively to meet a series of social, environmental and economic commitments that have benefited all stakeholders involved in our resort. With the plant, we are responding to the Energy Transition axis of the company’s Strategic Sustainability Plan 2022-2025”.

PortAventura Solar, with a capacity of 6.05 megawatt peak (MWp), will generate 10GWh/year – equivalent to the consumption of 3,000 households – of clean electricity that will cover almost a third of the resort’s energy needs, thereby reducing its environmental impact and contributing to the achievement of the SDGs set by the United Nations, which include promoting energy efficiency within organisations. The installation will prevent the release of 4,000 tonnes of CO² into the atmosphere per year.

The project has been developed in compliance with a very demanding strategy for integration and landscape impact, with the aim of reducing its visual effect and preserving the environment. The second phase of construction, already underway, will have a capacity of 3.1 megawatt peak (MWp) and will provide an additional 5.6GWh per year. In total, installation of the plant has required an investment of more than €8 million.

