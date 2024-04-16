Portland's Grant High School Places First in Center for Civic Education's Nationwide Competition on the Constitution

We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution Engages Students in Learning about the U.S. Constitution in Inspiring Academic Competition

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Students from Grant High School of Portland, Oregon, placed first in the We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution National Finals, an annual competition that brings together high school students from across the nation to answer difficult questions about the U.S. Constitution. Douglas S. Freeman High School from Henrico, Virginia, placed second and Foothill High School from Pleasanton, California, placed third in the event, which was held at the National Conference Center in the Washington, D.C., area. Full results can be found on the Center for Civic Education’s website .

“This event and the countless hours of research, collaboration and teamwork leading up to this are civic education at its best,” said Dr. Donna Phillips, Vice President and Chief Program Officer for the Center for Civic Education. “These students, with the support of their parents, teachers, and communities, challenged themselves to truly explore the depths of their knowledge of our Constitution, its principles and their historical significance and current relevance. They sharpened their skills of civil discourse while interacting with our hundreds of dedicated civic leaders and volunteers. These already engaged young citizens will continue to act on their desire to make positive change in their communities and our country.”

More than 1,000 students participated in the Center for Civic Education’s We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution national competition on the U.S. Constitution on April 13-15. The competition results were announced at an awards ceremony Monday evening before an in-person and online audience of more than 3,400 people.

The National Finals has taken place every year since 1988, when it was part of the Bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution. A total of 48 high school teams from 28 states and the District of Columbia participated in this year’s events.

About the Center for Civic Education

The Center for Civic Education has long been recognized as a leader in providing civic education to K-12 students and adults, with its research-based curriculum reaching more than 42 million students and 440,000 educators in the United States and in more than 80 countries since 1965. Learn more about the Center for Civic Education at www.civiced.org . Information on the We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution National Finals can be found at https://civiced.org/we-the-people/national-competitions/finals . Photos of students competing in the National Finals can be found here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/civiceducation/albums/72177720316200633 .

