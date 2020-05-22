Portsea house designed by Steven Akehurst sells for more than $6m – realestate.com.au

Jimmys Post

A Portsea trophy home has sold in a second attempt for an undisclosed sum above $6 million.

The 4-6 Brook Cres property with a touch of the Hamptons style was a collaboration by renowned designer Stephen Akehurst and prestige builder Alan Pitman.

Next to a golf course, the five-bedroom house was listed for $6.4-$6.8 million and was about five years old.

Supplied Editorial 4-6 Brook Crescent Portsea

The home stands tall and grand at its corner position.

Peninsula Sotheby’s managing director Rob Curtain confirmed the sale but declined to reveal details of the price or buyer.

The 2174sq m block was purchased for $1.675 million in 2013, sale records show.

4 6 Brook Crescent Portsea

It has a spacious kitchen and meals area.

4 6 Brook Crescent Portsea

The high-ceilinged entrance hallway.

Set in a quiet spot a stroll from Fisherman’s Beach, the designer home features spacious interiors and poolside outdoor areas with quality craftsmanship and deluxe details.

It was previously listed from late 2017 for 176 days but was unsold. It came on the market again earlier this year and has now found a buyer after 99 days.

4 6 Brook Crescent Portsea

The five-bedroom house has ample living areas.

4 6 Brook Crescent Portsea

It has a quiet position next to fairways.

One of Portsea’s top sales so far year was for a holiday home at 16 Paringa Rd, which fetched about $6.5 million.

The Brook Cres house has a grand entrance leading to elegant zones where there are two master suites and a stunning open-plan kitchen with butler’s pantry.

The dining and living zone opens to a stone-paved alfresco zone and to landscaped grounds with a pool, spa and established gardens.

Akehurst’s own “country manor home” at 1573 Mornington-Flinders Rd, Flinders sold in 2018 for close to $11 million.

The upper level enjoys bay views while the basement has a rumpus room, cellar, storage and triple garage.

Akehurst is well-known for his lavish, Hamptons-style designs on the peninsula. His own home at 1573 Mornington-Flinders Rd, Flinders fetched $10.75 million in 2018.

