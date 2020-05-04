Portuguese clubs return to individual training ahead of potential restart

Players at Portuguese clubs, including Benfica and Porto, returned to individual training on Monday as the Primeira Liga prepares for a possible restart of the season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Portugal’s top flight has been shut down since mid-March, but the country’s Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, said last week that the Primeira Liga and the Portuguese Cup final were the “only exceptions” to a ruling that has kept all other professional sport suspended.

“All training matters. Even the training that we are going to have to do, for a while, in individual sessions,” said Benfica coach Bruno Lage.

Porto led reigning champion Benfica by one point when the season was suspended with 10 matches remaining.

France’s Ligue 1 was the most high profile league season to be ended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, while the Netherlands also opted to scrap the rest of its Eredivisie campaign.

But like Portugal, teams in Italy, Germany, Spain and England are preparing for a potential return to action.





