Possibility Malaysia Grand Prix will not take place

PETALING JAYA: It will be a sad day for local motor racing fans to let the year pass by without the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix –and there is a high possibility for it to happen.

The home GP is likely to be scrapped if the MotoGP world championship season fail to take off.

It looks inevitable the MotoGP season will be delayed until the second half of the year if the Covid-19 pandemic does not improve.

The start of the season has been pushed back to the end of May after France postponed its race in Le Mans due to the outbreak.

The race, which was due in the middle of next month, was the fifth round postponed since the March 8 season-opener in Qatar was shelved.

The Malaysian GP has been held without fail since 1991 and has been slated from Oct 30-Nov 1.

The Malaysian GP has taken place since 1999 at Sepang Circuit and is among the top three attended events in the MotoGP world championship for the last three years.

There were 20 races scheduled on the calendar this year but MotoGP promoters Dorna have admitted that it would be impossible to accommodate all, in the current situation.

Sepang International Circuit (SIC) chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali said nobody knows for sure when the situation would improve and the possibility of no racing season is real although unthinkable.

“This is unprecedented and has never happened before since the world championships started in 1949,” said Razlan.

“We are in constant contact with Dorna as the race organiser and team owner.

“One of the options being discussed among the stakeholders is to restart the championship no later than August or early September.

“Dorna are looking at having 10 to 15 races and not discounting the fact that it could be even be a two-race concept for each round.

“If they can, they don’t want to stretch it to winter so as not to affect the preparations for the 2021 season.

“It’s going to be a crazy calendar but if you are talking about absolute worst case scenario, we may not have a world championship.

“Financially, SIC are going to be hurt if there is no MotoGP as we are talking about an event involving 100,000 spectators.

“As it is, we have not sold any tickets for our event over the last one month.

“The only thing we can do is to keeo our fingers crossed and wait,” he added.

Sepang had a sold-out race day attendance of 103,850 fans last year, which saw Spaniard Maverick Vinales taking the chequered flag for Yamaha.